'It would be a dream team for Jonas' – former Tour de France winner Bjarne Riis argues Vingegaard should consider switching to Netcompany-Ineos

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Ex-racer argues new Danish sponsor might offer great opportunity for Vingegaard to move on

2026 Volta a Catalunya: Jonas Vingegaard takes a stage win en route to overall victory
2026 Volta a Catalunya: Jonas Vingegaard takes a stage win en route to overall victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

He's not saying a move would definitely be a good thing, but former Tour de France winner Bjarne Riis has argued that the recently confirmed backing of Danish sponsor Netcompany for the Ineos Grenadiers team might offer a great opportunity for Jonas Vingegaard to join a new squad and that he should at least give it some thought.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Danish IT company would be a new backer of the British team, with the squad officially to be rebranded as Netcompany-Ineos as soon as the Giro d'Italia in May.

Netcompany has been estimated to be planning to spend around €100 million over a five-year period on the team for their new project.

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Even so, the former Tour de France winner and team owner, Riis told BT that he believed Vingegaard – a Dane like himself –might possibly benefit from transferring from his current squad, Visma-Lease a Bike, to the rebranded team.

Yet for all the Dane has taken two Tours de France and a Vuelta a España, as well as a string of week-long WorldTour events, in the process establishing himself as one of the best stage racers of all time, Riis is seemingly convinced that at least mulling over the possibility of a change would do Vingegaard no harm.