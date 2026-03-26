Jay Vine's return from injury cut short with crash and abandon on stage 3 of Volta a Catalunya

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Australian rider ends up in roadside gutter after multi-rider crash, steps into team car

VILA-SECA, SPAIN - MARCH 25: Jay Vine of Australia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG reacts after crashing during the 105th Volta a Catalunya 2026, Stage 3 a 159.4km stage from Mont-roig del Camp to Vila-seca / #UCIWT / on March 25, 2026 in Vila-seca, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) on the ground after crashing on stage 3 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) had his return to racing from injury cut short on stage 3 of Volta a Catalunya, with a crash at around 70km to go.

The Australian time trial champion came down in a crash which saw at least five riders hitting the ground.

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Vine, however, was visible in a deep roadside gutter. He got up but signalled that the new bike that was rushed to him from the car wouldn't be needed – it was race over.

Vine has had to deal with a number of injury comebacks during his career, most notably the long recovery from a terrible crash at Itzulia Basque Country in 2024 involving multiple riders that left him with multiple vertebrae fractures. He returned with strong form later that season and continued into a strong 2025, which included two Grand Tours, the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España, and two individual stage wins at the Spanish Grand Tour.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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