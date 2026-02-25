Neilson Powless out of Spring Classics after undergoing knee surgery – 'This is a big disappointment'

EF Education-EasyPost rider's injury returned during Tour de la Provence

FORCALQUIER, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 14: Neilson Powless of United States and Team EF Education - EasyPost meets the media press prior to the 10th Tour de la Provence 2026, Stage 2 a 174.9km stage from Forcalquier to Montagne de Lure on February 14, 2026 in Forcalquier, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
Neilson Powless at his opening race of the 2026 season, the Tour de la Provence (Image credit: Getty Images)

After just two days of racing this season, Neilson Powless is facing up to three months out of action after a knee injury flared up during the Tour de la Provence earlier this month.

He will miss the upcoming Spring Classics on his schedule: Trofeo Laigueglia, Strade Bianche, Milano-Torino and Milan-San Remo.

Powless scored one of the most impressive victories of his career in Dwars door Vlaanderen last March, outsmarting three Visma-Lease a Bike riders – Wout van Aert, Matteo Jorgenson and Tiejs Benoot – in the four-man winning breakaway.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

