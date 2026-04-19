Matteo Jorgenson crashes out of Amstel Gold Race contention on wet downhill corner

Matteo Jorgenson had been in a strong group when he crashed

Visma-Lease a Bike leader Matteo Jorgenson crashed out of Amstel Gold Race with 42km to go, colliding with a rival on a damp, downhill corner and hitting the pavement hard.

It was Kévin Vauquelin (Ineos Grenadiers) who slid out first on the fast corner, made slicker by the rain, and Jorgenson, on his wheel, could not avoid crashing. The US rider landed on his right shoulder and arm before rolling onto his back.

Huub Artz (Lotto Intermarché) also went down in the same incident.

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The three were in a small group with Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) when the crash happened, chasing down the remnants of the breakaway.

Vauquelin got back up and riding quickly, but Jorgenson stayed down, clearly in pain, and out of contention with the race on and the favourites riding away up the road.

Shortly after, Marc Hirschi (Tudor Pro Cycling) also crashed on the same corner.

Jorgenson had just returned from altitude to target the three Ardennes Classics, which were one of his key season goals, after missing the cobbled Classics in favour of this block.

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Visma-Lease a Bike are yet to update on the status of their rider, but it is possible that the rest of his Ardennes participation is also at risk.

Updates to follow...