Matteo Jorgenson crashes out of Amstel Gold Race contention on wet downhill corner
American goes down with Kévin Vauquelin on a wet corner with the race on in finale
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Visma-Lease a Bike leader Matteo Jorgenson crashed out of Amstel Gold Race with 42km to go, colliding with a rival on a damp, downhill corner and hitting the pavement hard.
It was Kévin Vauquelin (Ineos Grenadiers) who slid out first on the fast corner, made slicker by the rain, and Jorgenson, on his wheel, could not avoid crashing. The US rider landed on his right shoulder and arm before rolling onto his back.
Huub Artz (Lotto Intermarché) also went down in the same incident.Article continues below
The three were in a small group with Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) when the crash happened, chasing down the remnants of the breakaway.
Vauquelin got back up and riding quickly, but Jorgenson stayed down, clearly in pain, and out of contention with the race on and the favourites riding away up the road.
Shortly after, Marc Hirschi (Tudor Pro Cycling) also crashed on the same corner.
Jorgenson had just returned from altitude to target the three Ardennes Classics, which were one of his key season goals, after missing the cobbled Classics in favour of this block.
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Visma-Lease a Bike are yet to update on the status of their rider, but it is possible that the rest of his Ardennes participation is also at risk.
Updates to follow...
Terrible luck for Jorgenson 😔 #AGR26 pic.twitter.com/qnEHiz25jsApril 19, 2026
Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
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