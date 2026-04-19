Matteo Jorgenson crashes out of Amstel Gold Race contention on wet downhill corner

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American goes down with Kévin Vauquelin on a wet corner with the race on in finale

Matteo Jorgenson out of the saddle during the Amstel Gold Race 2026
Matteo Jorgenson had been in a strong group when he crashed (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike leader Matteo Jorgenson crashed out of Amstel Gold Race with 42km to go, colliding with a rival on a damp, downhill corner and hitting the pavement hard.

It was Kévin Vauquelin (Ineos Grenadiers) who slid out first on the fast corner, made slicker by the rain, and Jorgenson, on his wheel, could not avoid crashing. The US rider landed on his right shoulder and arm before rolling onto his back.

Huub Artz (Lotto Intermarché) also went down in the same incident.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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