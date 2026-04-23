'I got really lucky' – German racer left with 50cm piece of wood lodged in hip after track crash

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'Only a few centimetres could have meant a career-ending injury' says 18-year-old Moritz Mauss

18-year-old German racer Moritz Mauss suffered a scary injury following a crash on the track at the weekend
18-year-old German racer Moritz Mauss suffered a scary injury following a crash on the track at the weekend (Image credit: Getty Images/Moritz Mauss Instagram)

German rider Moritz Mauss underwent emergency career-saving surgery to remove a 50cm (20in) splinter of wood from his hip this week following a crash at the International Belgian Track Meeting on Sunday.

The 18-year-old, who rides for the UAE Team Emirates Gen-Z development squad, was competing in the Madison in the Gent track cycling event when he crashed, sliding across the wooden track.

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Mauss, who this year has 25 road race days under his belt, including appearances at Paris-Roubaix Espoirs and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Under-23, is riding his first season in the under-23 ranks after moving on from the German Junior Racing Team last season.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek