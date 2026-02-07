GC hopeful Marlen Reusser abandons UAE Tour Women after stage 2 crash 'shatters' bike and injuries require stitches

News
By published

Swiss rider went down in the finale on Friday, suffering cuts to her knee and hand

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 06: Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Team Movistar competes during the 4th UAE Tour Women 2026, Stage 2 a 145km stage from Dubai Police Academy to Hamdan Bin Mohamed Smart University on February 06, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Reusser did not stage stage 3 of the UAE Tour Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

General classification hopeful Marlen Reusser (Movistar) has pulled out of the UAE Tour Women after a crash on stage 2 left her needing stitches.

Reusser, one of the pre-race favourites for the overall, went down in a high-speed crash in the sprint finish on Friday, suffering cuts and lacerations to her knee and hand. The Swiss rider managed to finish the stage, but after medical examinations, the decision was made to not continue on Saturday.

As Reusser pointed out, the effects of the high-speed crash were remarkably forgiving, with all riders finishing stage 2 and only two other riders failed to start on stage 3 after the crash: Auke De Buysser (EF Education-Oatly) and Irma Siri (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo).

"I will now have to let my wounds heal until I can go back into training," she concluded, before confirming that her next goal would remain Strade Bianche in a month's time.

Though Reusser said pre-race that the GC showdown in the UAE may come "too soon" in her early season, she was still expected to be one of the overall contenders. In her absence, Movistar don't have a top climber for Sunday's stage, but can look to Floortje Mackaij and Arlenis Sierra to chase results.

Losing one major rival also likely plays into the hands of defending champion Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) who is seeking a third title in the UAE this week.

The UAE Tour Women continues on Saturday with another expected sprint stage, before the GC finale on Jebel Hafeet on Sunday.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.