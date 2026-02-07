GC hopeful Marlen Reusser abandons UAE Tour Women after stage 2 crash 'shatters' bike and injuries require stitches

Reusser did not stage stage 3 of the UAE Tour Women

General classification hopeful Marlen Reusser (Movistar) has pulled out of the UAE Tour Women after a crash on stage 2 left her needing stitches.

Reusser, one of the pre-race favourites for the overall, went down in a high-speed crash in the sprint finish on Friday, suffering cuts and lacerations to her knee and hand. The Swiss rider managed to finish the stage, but after medical examinations, the decision was made to not continue on Saturday.

According to a statement on social media from her Movistar team, Reusser avoided any injuries to her bones or joints in the crash, despite initial trauma to the shoulder, but had cuts bad enough to require stitches in her left knee and hand.

The team said these injuries would "prevent her from riding" and made the decision on Friday evening to not continue with the race.

"Game over," Reusser wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday morning, after confirming on Friday night that she was happy to avoid any fractures or concussion.

"What an experience to race with less than 100 watts average (!) to arrive with a bunch loaded with hundreds of fresh legs all ready to give it all for their world class sprinters at 5km to go.

"I didn't see any exit-lights when they crashed in front of me and did an almost perfect salto (joke) over a pile of riders and flying bikes. My helmet, bike (@canyon the frame is shattered), shoes, suit... all broken and me with 'just' some wounds," she wrote.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Believe me, I am smiling about the fortune the was with me (and us, as no one seems to have major injuries as far as I know!). This happened with around 60km/h."

She also added a photo to her Instagram story of her smashed Abus helmet.

A post shared by Marlen Reusser (@marlenreusser) A photo posted by on

As Reusser pointed out, the effects of the high-speed crash were remarkably forgiving, with all riders finishing stage 2 and only two other riders failed to start on stage 3 after the crash: Auke De Buysser (EF Education-Oatly) and Irma Siri (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo).

"I will now have to let my wounds heal until I can go back into training," she concluded, before confirming that her next goal would remain Strade Bianche in a month's time.

Though Reusser said pre-race that the GC showdown in the UAE may come "too soon" in her early season, she was still expected to be one of the overall contenders. In her absence, Movistar don't have a top climber for Sunday's stage, but can look to Floortje Mackaij and Arlenis Sierra to chase results.

Losing one major rival also likely plays into the hands of defending champion Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) who is seeking a third title in the UAE this week.

The UAE Tour Women continues on Saturday with another expected sprint stage, before the GC finale on Jebel Hafeet on Sunday.