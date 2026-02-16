Italian under-23 rider Francesco Mazzoleni dies after being hit by driver

18-year-old rider for GoodShop Team Yoyogurt died on Sunday during training ride

Francesco Mazzoleni, an 18-year-old rider for Italian under-23 team GoodShop Team Yoyogurt, has died after being hit by a driver while out on a training ride.

Mazzoleni was riding in Barzana, north of Bergamo, at 2:30 pm on Sunday when he was struck by a driver travelling in the opposite direction, according to a report by TuttoBici. He was treated at the scene, but paramedics were unable to save his life.

