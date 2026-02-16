Italian under-23 rider Francesco Mazzoleni dies after being hit by driver
18-year-old rider for GoodShop Team Yoyogurt died on Sunday during training ride
Francesco Mazzoleni, an 18-year-old rider for Italian under-23 team GoodShop Team Yoyogurt, has died after being hit by a driver while out on a training ride.
Mazzoleni was riding in Barzana, north of Bergamo, at 2:30 pm on Sunday when he was struck by a driver travelling in the opposite direction, according to a report by TuttoBici. He was treated at the scene, but paramedics were unable to save his life.
TuttoBici notes that the bike, which was split in two by the collision, and car were seized by local authorities. The driver of a car, a 30-year-old man, tested negative for alcohol.
Mazzoleni hadn't yet started his 2026 season, which would've been his first with GoodShop Yoyogurt after several years racing in the junior category with Travel & Service.
GoodShop Team Yoyogurt paid tribute to Mazzoleni in a post on Instagram on Sunday.
"It's a very sad Sunday for us. Our Francesco Mazzoleni leaves us too soon," the team wrote.
"He was hit while training on his home roads, doing what he loved most. We all gather in a painful silence around Francesco's family.
"We will always carry with us your smile and the determination that drove you to pursue your dream.
"You are and will always be one of our Orange riders. Goodbye, young Francesco."
Cyclingnews extends its condolences to Mazzoleni's family, friends, and teammates.
