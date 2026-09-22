Road World Championships: Benjamín Noval delivers gold medal for Spain in junior men's time trial

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Vic De Smet secures silver medal, Malthe Risbjerg takes bronze in Montreal

Benjamin Noval and Team Spain competes during the 99th UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026, Men Junior Individual Time Trial
Benjamin Noval and Team Spain competes during the 99th UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026, Men Junior Individual Time Trial (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Spain’s Benjamin Noval paced his rhythm perfectly on the twisty course in Montreal to take the victory in the junior men time trial at the 2026 UCI Road World Championships, beating Belgium’s Vic de Smet by six seconds.

The 17-year-old, already one of the top junior prospects in the world, controlled his pace in the first section, three seconds off the fastest time at the first split, but then upped the pace on the flat middle section and was able to get out of the saddle to sprint on the final wall to the finish line that had flummoxed multiple riders before him. Noval averaged 48.2kph on the 20.3km course.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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