Volta a Portugal organisers confirm death of Finlay Tarling after 'serious accident' during stage 8
Race suspended after fatal crash
Stage 8 of the Volta a Portugal was neutralised with 23km remaining after a 'serious accident' and the death of a rider, according to race organisers.
The neutralisation was followed by an official announcement that a rider had been killed while off the back of the peloton. The nature of the incident is not clear.
An official communiqué read: "The organisers of the Volta a Portugal em Bicicleta, Jogos Santa Casa, deeply regret to announce the death of British cyclist Finlay Tarling, from the NSN Development Team, following a serious accident that occurred during the 8th stage of the race, between Melgaço and Fafe.
"At this time of profound sorrow, the organisers of the Volta a Portugal and the Portuguese Cycling Federation extend their deepest condolences to Finlay Tarling’s family, his teammates, the NSN Development Team, and all his friends and loved ones."
Tarling, 19, is the younger brother of Netcompany Ineos' Josh Tarling.
"In light of this tragic event, the race will be neutralised until the finish in Fafe, and, as a mark of respect and mourning, the podium ceremony scheduled for today will not take place.
"The organisers will provide further information as soon as circumstances allow."
Cyclingnews extends our deepest condolences to Tarling's family, friends and team. We will update this story with details as they emerge.
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.