Volta a Portugal organisers confirm death of Finlay Tarling after 'serious accident' during stage 8

Stage 8 of the Volta a Portugal was neutralised with 23km remaining after a 'serious accident' and the death of a rider, according to race organisers.

The neutralisation was followed by an official announcement that a rider had been killed while off the back of the peloton. The nature of the incident is not clear.

An official communiqué read: "The organisers of the Volta a Portugal em Bicicleta, Jogos Santa Casa, deeply regret to announce the death of British cyclist Finlay Tarling, from the NSN Development Team, following a serious accident that occurred during the 8th stage of the race, between Melgaço and Fafe.



"At this time of profound sorrow, the organisers of the Volta a Portugal and the Portuguese Cycling Federation extend their deepest condolences to Finlay Tarling’s family, his teammates, the NSN Development Team, and all his friends and loved ones."

Tarling, 19, is the younger brother of Netcompany Ineos' Josh Tarling.

"In light of this tragic event, the race will be neutralised until the finish in Fafe, and, as a mark of respect and mourning, the podium ceremony scheduled for today will not take place.

"The organisers will provide further information as soon as circumstances allow."

Cyclingnews extends our deepest condolences to Tarling's family, friends and team. We will update this story with details as they emerge.