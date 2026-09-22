Road World Championships: Maria Okrucińska smashes junior women's time trial to take gold for Poland in Montreal

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Yana Decruyenaere brings home silver for Belgium and Aalia Clay takes bronze for Great Britain

Maria Okrucinska and Team Poland competes during the 99th UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026, Women Junior Individual Time Trial
Maria Okrucinska and Team Poland competes during the 99th UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026, Women Junior Individual Time Trial (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Maria Okrucińska took an emphatic victory in the junior women's time trial at the 2026 UCI Road World Championships in Montreal, besting Belgium’s Yana Decruyenaere’s time by 12 seconds.

The 18-year-old Polish rider, the fourth-to-last starter, had built a five-second lead by the 6km time check and powered up the final climb to cross the line in 15:17, averaging 42 km/h over the 10.7km technical course. Her effort took its toll, with the rider briefly collapsing after crossing the finish line.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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