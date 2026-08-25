A rare full cancellation, Ethan Hayter's lost points, historical precedent – How the UCI rulebook was applied on the annulled stage 3 of the Vuelta a España

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The race to Font Romeu was effectively wiped from the record following a mass hailstorm 15km from the finish

FONT-ROMEU, FRANCE - AUGUST 24: Milan Vader of Netherlands and Team Pinarello - Q36.5 Pro Cycling reacts after the cancellation of the stage due to a hailstorm during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 3 a 174km from Gruissan - Aude to Font Romeu 1941m / The stage is cancelled due to extreme weather conditions / #UCIWT / on August 24, 2026 in Font Romeu, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Riders seek shelter from the massive hailstorm which hit stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Monday's third stage of the Vuelta a España was rightfully cancelled after a massive hailstorm pelted the peloton 15km from the finish line in Font Romeu.

As well as the stage being called off with no winner, final result or times taken, the events of the day – including the results of the intermediate sprint – were also wiped from the record.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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