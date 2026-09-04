Lidl-Trek Future rider forced to swerve to avoid oncoming driver in concerning time trial incident

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Louis Leidert avoids head-on collision with a driver who had accessed closed-off race route at Sauerlandrundfahrt before coming across another later in the 13.7km opening stage

Louis Leidert racing solo during the 2024 GP Miguel Indurain
Louis Leidert narrowly avoided two drivers on stage 1 at the German race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three weeks after Finlay Tarling's death after being struck by a driver at the Volta a Portugal, a rider was once again put at risk at the opening stage of the 2.2-ranked German race, the Sauerlandrundfahrt.

In TV footage shared on social media, Lidl-Trek Future rider Louis Leidert could be seen swerving to avoid an oncoming driver while he raced the 13.7km opening time trial in Brilon. The driver managed to slow and mount the kerb to avoid Leidert.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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