Giro d'Italia rider Alessio Martinelli slides into ravine on rainsoaked stage 16 descent

Alessio Martinelli is taken to an ambulance after sliding off the road and into a ravine during stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia rider Alessio Martinelli crashed during stage 16 of the race and slid off the road into a ravine mid way through stage 16 to San Valentino.

His team, VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè, later reported that he was conscious and had been taken to hospital.



Part of an early front break of 24 also containing teammate Luca Covili, Martinelli was tackling a rain-soaked downhill segment off the Cat.2 Carbonare climb, with 110 kilometres to go.

No other rider was involved in the fall on a sweeping lefthand bend in the town of Valsorda. Martinelli lost control of his bike in the rain and then slid across the road. He narrowly avoided some barriers bur fell in the ravine, some trees slowing his fall.

Race broadcasters reported that Martinelli had slid 10-15 metres down the road and that both ambulance and mountain rescue were with him.

His team later reported that he had been taken to hospital, but was conscious.

Martinelli, vittima di una caduta, è stato trasportato in ospedale. Attualmente è cosciente e le sue condizioni sono stabili. Ulteriori aggiornamenti sul suo stato di salute verranno comunicati in giornata. pic.twitter.com/LxoHL6DrJoMay 27, 2025