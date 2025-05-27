Recommended reading

Giro d'Italia rider Alessio Martinelli slides into ravine on rainsoaked stage 16 descent

VF Group-Bardiani rider was part of breakaway, team reports he is conscious and has been taken to hospital

Alessio Martinelli is taken to an ambulance after sliding off the road and into a ravine during stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giro d'Italia rider Alessio Martinelli crashed during stage 16 of the race and slid off the road into a ravine mid way through stage 16 to San Valentino.

His team, VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè, later reported that he was conscious and had been taken to hospital.

Part of an early front break of 24 also containing teammate Luca Covili, Martinelli was tackling a rain-soaked downhill segment off the Cat.2 Carbonare climb, with 110 kilometres to go. 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

