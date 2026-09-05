Riders at Vuelta a España, including race leader Enric Mas of Movistar, try to cool down with water, which is crucial in hot temperatures

Organisers have shortened stage 15 of the Vuelta a España due to extreme heat, which is forecast across Andalucia on Sunday.

The stage was originally slated to cover a 189.7km route between Palma del Rio and Córdoba, including three classified climbs and 3,500m vertical ascent, but with temperatures of 40ºC forecast for the stage, organisers have amended the route. The distance was cut to just 110.2km, and significantly reduced the amount of climbing.

"The decision was taken following the activation of the Extreme Temperatures Protocol," read a statement from the race organisation. "After a meeting involving representatives of the Commissaires’ Panel, the teams, the riders and the Vuelta management, taking into account all the considerations raised by the different parties and the weather conditions forecast for tomorrow’s stage."

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Temperatures throughout Europe have been exceptionally high this summer, with a number of races affected by the weather. In July stage 9 of the Tour de France was shortened due to a red heatwave alert, while spectators were not permitted at stage three due to wildfires in the area. Those wildfires also affected the final stage in Paris, with emergency services required to attend rather be available to police the opening kilometres of the race into the French capital.

While it has been hot for the vast majority of the 14 stages of the Vuelta so far, extreme weather of another sort affected stage 3 two weeks ago, with a severe hail storm battering riders who eventually took shelter in a roadside hotel.

With Sunday's stage much shorter than originally planned, it will start later in the day, rolling out at 2:50 p.m. local time and the flag to signal racing to drop 10 minutes later. The race will follow the original route until kilometre 52, where the riders will turn towards the finish in Cordoba rather than head for the northern loop originally slated.

Enric Mas (Movistar) continues to lead the Vuelta, the Movistar rider finishing alongside podium rival Felix Gall (Decathlon-CMA CGM) on stage 14, which was won by Marco Brenner (Tudor Pro Cycling).

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