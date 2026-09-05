Vuelta a España stage 15 shortened by 70km to protect the health of the riders in extreme heat

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Start time from Palma del Río changed to 15:00 local time with modified route to same finish in Córdoba

Riders at Vuelta a España, including race leader Enric Mas of Movistar, try to cool down with water
Riders at Vuelta a España, including race leader Enric Mas of Movistar, try to cool down with water, which is crucial in hot temperatures (Image credit: Getty Images)

Organisers have shortened stage 15 of the Vuelta a España due to extreme heat, which is forecast across Andalucia on Sunday.

The stage was originally slated to cover a 189.7km route between Palma del Rio and Córdoba, including three classified climbs and 3,500m vertical ascent, but with temperatures of 40ºC forecast for the stage, organisers have amended the route. The distance was cut to just 110.2km, and significantly reduced the amount of climbing.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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