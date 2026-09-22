Home favourite Bella Holmgren, Bunel leads French defence, Australia's stacked squad – World Championships women's under-23 road race contenders

By
Published

Who will succeed Célia Gery as the under-23 world champion this Thursday?

Collage of Talia Appleton, Isabella Holmgren and Marion Bunel
Talia Appleton, Isabella Holmgren and Marion Bunel will all be in action in the U23 road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

After last year's inaugural standalone event in Kigali, the women's under-23 road race is back for the 2026 Road World Championships, featuring a stacked field that is perhaps even stronger than in 2025 and ready to challenge for victory.

Last year's champion Célia Gery (France) has earned an early step-up to the elite squad for the road race, so we will see a new rider don the rainbow stripes this year, with a whole host of WorldTour stars ready to battle for the title.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.