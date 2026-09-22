'One more race to go, and that's my main target' - Enzo Hincapie resets for junior men's road race after processing tough debut in time trial at Worlds

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Two-time US junior road champion says positioning on each circuit and 'hitting the climbs in a good spot' will be key for a rainbow jersey in two days

Enzo Hincapie and Team United States competes during the 99th UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026, Men Junior Individual Time Trial
Enzo Hincapie and Team United States competes during the 99th UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026, Men Junior Individual Time Trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-time US junior road champion Enzo Hincapie got his first in-person scrutiny of the leg-burning, uphill finish that features in two days for the men's junior road race at the Road World Championships in Montreal.

On Tuesday, he only had to climb it once to conclude the 20.3km junior time trial, but the final 600 metres left no space for him to claw back time for a medal.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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