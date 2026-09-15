'It's a strange dynamic' – Finn Fisher-Black argues lack of funding from Cycling New Zealand for riders at Road World Championships can change approach to race

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Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe racer says New Zealand road squads are paying their own way to Canada

Finn Fisher-Black on the attack during the under-23 men&#039;s road race at the 2021 UCI Road World Championships in Leuven
Finn Fisher-Black on the attack during the under-23 men's road race at the 2021 UCI Road World Championships in Leuven (Image credit: Getty Images)

New Zealand rider Finn Fisher-Black has said there's no change this year to the NZ Cycling Federation's policy of not funding their elite riders' costs at the upcoming Road World Championships, with the 24-year-old and other elite pros paying their way to Canada to participate.

Following a second place in the Tour de Pologne, Fisher-Black has just completed a Vuelta a España, having supported team leader Primož Roglič throughout the three weeks while finishing in 52nd place himself.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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