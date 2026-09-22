'It wasn't meant to be' - Two-time winners Australia walk away empty-handed in World Championships mixed relay

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Mechanical for Baker costs team in Montreal

Australia&#039;s men&#039;s team competes in the mixed relay team time trial during the 2026 Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Road World Championships in Montreal
Australia's men's team competes in the mixed relay team time trial during the 2026 Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Road World Championships in Montreal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-time mixed relay team time trial world champions Australia missed the podium in the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal on Tuesday after suffering bad luck in the form of a mechanical for Georgia Baker.

After the men's trio, Michael Matthews, Cameron Rogers and Conor Leahy were third at the relay point, under-23 TT world champion Felicity Wilson-Haffenden, Baker and Mackenzie Coupland set out with the monumental task of trying to hold off the Swiss team on the women's leg.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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