'It wasn't meant to be' - Two-time winners Australia walk away empty-handed in World Championships mixed relay

Australia's men's team competes in the mixed relay team time trial during the 2026 Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Road World Championships in Montreal

Two-time mixed relay team time trial world champions Australia missed the podium in the UCI Road World Championships in Montreal on Tuesday after suffering bad luck in the form of a mechanical for Georgia Baker.

After the men's trio, Michael Matthews, Cameron Rogers and Conor Leahy were third at the relay point, under-23 TT world champion Felicity Wilson-Haffenden, Baker and Mackenzie Coupland set out with the monumental task of trying to hold off the Swiss team on the women's leg.

With elite TT world champion Marlen Reusser powering their rivals, it was always going to be a monumental task to hold onto a podium position, but bad luck made it nearly impossible.

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"Unfortunately, Gee, our real technical captain on the road, had a mechanical pretty early on, so it left us with two," Wilson-Haffenden told Cyclingnews.

"And once you're with two, it's a really hard fight. I'm really proud of the way our girls kept it together, and we fought all the way to the end.

"We were really coming with the ambition of a podium, and considering what went wrong today - I mean, everyone, of course, has something go wrong, but yeah, we were super close, and we kept fighting to the end. And it wasn't to be, but that's racing sometimes."

Montreal's rough roads have been causing their fair share of problems for riders all week. Reusser was sporting a heavily bandaged right arm after the repeated impacts of riding over bumps in her aero bars gave her a deep hematoma.

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Rogers had already seen his chances of a podium in the under-23 TT ruined because of a dropped chain. Baker also had gear problems, Wilson-Haffenden said.

"In the time trial, you just can't afford to be jumping your gears, so it was quite a shame to lose her. But yeah, she carried on, and she really helped us get out of town in the beginning, so she was a great asset to the team."

Matthews, a member of the last two winning relay teams, knew the Australians would be up against it to take a third, since the team had a few newcomers to the discipline.

"I was realistic at the start of the day, but at the same time, obviously, when you're a two-time World Champion two years in a row, the expectations are high. All I can say is we all did our best.

"From the men's side, we only actually did one lap [of the course] as a team before today, so to do our second lap in the race and the way we were able to execute, I'm very proud of the boys. I think they did a very good job.

"Cameron Rogers is 21 years old; Connor is from the Olympic Team Pursuit champions, so I mean, very, very strong guys, but in this event, very new to it. What we were able to do today with very little riding together was really impressive.

"And from the women's side, yeah, they had a mechanical quite early on with Georgia. Felicity was just an absolute animal out there today. She's so strong. I think Mackenzie did an awesome ride yesterday [5th in the under-23 TT], and she was probably maybe a little bit tired from yesterday coming into today, but still finished it off as good as she could.

"I think you saw at the finish line we all left it all out there, and fourth place was the best we could do today."

Although his younger teammates might be disappointed not to bring home a rainbow jersey, Matthews had some encouraging words.

"They're young, they have a lot of years in front of them, that's for sure. And I think from what I saw today, the performance is super strong, and what they were able to do yesterday in their TT, the future looks good."