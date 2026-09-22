Derek Gee-West withdraws from Sunday's road race for 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent Canada' at Road World Championships in Montréal

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Canadian time trial champion says 'recovery from the crash at GP Montreal hasn’t been fast enough'

Derek Gee-West of Lidl - Trek celebrates at podium as best Canadian rider at 2026 Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec
Derek Gee-West of Lidl - Trek celebrates at podium as best Canadian rider at 2026 Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec (Image credit: Getty Images)

Five days after pulling out of time trial events at Road World Championships in Montréal, Canadian Derek Gee-West will now remain on the sidelines for the road race, missing any opportunity for a medal in front of home crowds.

Cycling Canada announced the withdrawal of the 29-year-old from Ontario just hours after the completion of the Team Time Trial, where Canada completed the 40.6km event without their elite men's national champion, finishing ninth.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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