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A wide open field of young stars going for glory – World Championships junior men's road race contenders

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A weakened Belgian squad, a Spanish phenom and an Italian favourite

Benjamin Noval (Spain) leads during the Junior Men&#039;s race at the 2025 UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Benjamin Noval is one of our favourites for the road race (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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