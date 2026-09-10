'Genuine reason for hope' for Ezra Caudell's recovery as team gives update on Philadelphia Cycling Classic crash injuries

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US rider now off heavy sedation and communicating with medical staff and family

Ezra Caudell (Modern Adventure Pro Cycling) during stage 2 of the 2026 Tour of Hungary.
Ezra Caudell (Modern Adventure Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Modern Adventure Pro Cycling team issued an update on the serious injuries to their 20-year-old rider Ezra Caudell, who crashed while racing the Philadelphia Cycling Classic on August 30.

According to the team's statement, Caudell has been taken out of an induced coma and, now that he is no longer heavily sedated, is able to "interact, communicate, and recognise those around him", giving his family, friends and team massive relief from eleven days of worrying.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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