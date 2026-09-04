UCI to require safer barriers along race finishes in 2027, seven years after Fabio Jakobsen's Tour de Pologne crash

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Governing body to create rules for GPS rider tracking in road races, following use at World Championships

Barriers and bikes flying as riders crash at the finish of the Tour de Pologne 2020 stage 1 crash
Fabio Jakobsen's 2020 crash sparked a huge push for safer course designs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever since Fabio Jakobsen nearly died in the 2020 Tour de Pologne, professional cyclists have been calling for safer barriers along the finishes of races. In 2027, the UCI will at long last require race organisers to comply with safe barrier standards for the final 500 metres of WorldTour races.

The UCI also confirmed that a GPS tracking system will once again be in place for the Road World Championships in Montréal, and stated it will "establish protocols and a regulatory framework for the use of real-time tracking systems at races".

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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