'The number of smaller races I've been to where there's traffic on the course is unreal' – Jonathan Vaughters calls for calendar reform following death of Finlay Tarling

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EF Education-EasyPost boss sees a 'recipe for disaster' that requires a governance re-think

The pelton during stage 4 of the 2026 Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta in Lagos, Portugal. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonathan Vaughters has called for better governance of the sport in order to prevent tragedies like the death of Finlay Tarling.

Speaking to the BBC, the EF Education-EasyPost CEO highlighted issues as varied as rolling road closures and the pressure of racing for UCI ranking points as highlights impacting safety in the bunch.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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