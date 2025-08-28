Chris Froome hospitalised with multiple fractures after a crash during training

Chris Froome in action at the 2025 Tour de Suisse

Chris Froome has been airlifted to hospital after suffering multiple injuries in a crash during a training ride in France.

The four-time Tour de France winner was taken to hospital by helicopter on Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from L'Equipe. Froome was training near Toulon, down the coast of southern France from his home in Monaco, when the incident occurred.

L'Equipe reported that Froome remained conscious and continued to speak to those around him, though his injuries are expected to keep him out of racing for the remainder of the season.

Israel-Premier Tech released a statement detailing Froome's injuries on Thursday afternoon.

"Chris Froome was airlifted to hospital in Toulon yesterday afternoon following a serious training crash [no other cyclists or vehicles were involved]," the team announced.

"Fortunately, Chris is stable and did not sustain any head injuries. However, scans have confirmed a pneumothorax, five broken ribs, and a lumbar vertebrae fracture, for which he will undergo surgery this afternoon.

"We will update on Chris' condition following surgery."

Froome last raced at the Tour de Pologne earlier this month, where he finished 68th overall. He turned 40 earlier this season, but his future in the sport is unclear with his Israel-Premier Tech contract set to expire at the end of the year.