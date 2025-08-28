Chris Froome hospitalised with multiple fractures after a crash during training
Froome to undergo surgery after sustaining injuries including five broken ribs, a fractured vertebra, and a pneumothorax
Chris Froome has been airlifted to hospital after suffering multiple injuries in a crash during a training ride in France.
The four-time Tour de France winner was taken to hospital by helicopter on Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from L'Equipe. Froome was training near Toulon, down the coast of southern France from his home in Monaco, when the incident occurred.
L'Equipe reported that Froome remained conscious and continued to speak to those around him, though his injuries are expected to keep him out of racing for the remainder of the season.
Israel-Premier Tech released a statement detailing Froome's injuries on Thursday afternoon.
"Chris Froome was airlifted to hospital in Toulon yesterday afternoon following a serious training crash [no other cyclists or vehicles were involved]," the team announced.
"Fortunately, Chris is stable and did not sustain any head injuries. However, scans have confirmed a pneumothorax, five broken ribs, and a lumbar vertebrae fracture, for which he will undergo surgery this afternoon.
"We will update on Chris' condition following surgery."
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Froome last raced at the Tour de Pologne earlier this month, where he finished 68th overall. He turned 40 earlier this season, but his future in the sport is unclear with his Israel-Premier Tech contract set to expire at the end of the year.
Please join us in wishing @chrisfroome well and a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/G8folPRDrTAugust 28, 2025
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.