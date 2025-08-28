Chris Froome hospitalised with multiple fractures after a crash during training

Froome to undergo surgery after sustaining injuries including five broken ribs, a fractured vertebra, and a pneumothorax

PIURO, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 18: (L-R) George Bennett of New Zealand, Chris Froome of Great Britain and Rainer Kepplinger of Austria and Team Bahrain - Victorious compete during the 88th Tour de Suisse, Stage 4 a 193.2km stage from Heiden to Piuro (Valchiavenna) / #UCIWT / on June 18, 2025 in Piuro, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Chris Froome in action at the 2025 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chris Froome has been airlifted to hospital after suffering multiple injuries in a crash during a training ride in France.

The four-time Tour de France winner was taken to hospital by helicopter on Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from L'Equipe. Froome was training near Toulon, down the coast of southern France from his home in Monaco, when the incident occurred.

