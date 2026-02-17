Maxim Van Gils out for months after pelvis fractured in Clásica Jaén podium sprint crash

Maxim Van Gil's crash in a three-way sprint at Clásica Jaén has left the Belgian with a fractured pelvis, an injury that will take the Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe rider out of the barely started season for months.

The crash occurred as the battle for the remaining two podium spots behind solo winner Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was unfolding, with Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Van Gils in pursuit of Pidcock after he leapt to the front of the trio to start the sprint.

Van Gils was at the back and trying to come around Christen on the left as the pursuit unfolded, with the 21-year-old Swiss rider also moving from right to left across toward the barrier to try and catch Pidcock's slipstream, but then Van Gils fell heavily within sight of the line.

Christen was disqualified and not just relegated to the back of the group of three or the race but removed from the standings altogether with a DSQ beside his name. Van Gils was listed as a DNF as, despite the crash being in sight of the line, it was immediately clear that he would not be getting back on the line to roll over it.

"After today's crash, medical examinations confirmed that Maxim Van Gils has sustained a pelvic fracture," said Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in a medical update. "Maxim will miss the upcoming months of racing.

"The whole team stands behind you, Maxim - every step of the way."

Van Gils had barely got his season underway before the crash, but it was a strong beginning at the Challenge Mallorca. He had started on January 29 at the 1.1 Trofeo Ses Salines as part of the winning Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe time trial team and then gone on to take third at the Trofeo Andratx-Pollença as new teammate Remco Evenepoel scooped up the win.



All in all – particularly given the strong position he had held in the Clásica Jaén break before his crash – it looked set to be a good start to the year. That would have been particularly welcome after what had been a first season with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe that, after his late transfer, had included a number of challenges, from allergies and illness to injuries. That included a withdrawal from Strade Bianche and a tough run through the Ardennes Classics, which were key targets given that in 2024 across those races he had drawn attention with podium placings and a fourth.

It appears now, however, that Van Gil's return to full force at races like Strade Bianche and the Ardennes will now have to wait for another season.