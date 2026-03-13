Young Visma-Lease a Bike racer out of action for several months following procedure to correct heart rhythm problems

Former under-23 world champion Niklas Behrens to undergo cardiac ablation at the end of March

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - JUNE 22: Niklas Behrens of Germany and Team Visma | Lease a Bike competes during the 1st Copenhagen Sprint 2025 - Men&amp;apos;s Elite a 235.6km one day race from Roskilde to Copenhagen / #UCIWT / on June 22, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Niklas Behrens in action at the 2025 Copenhagen Sprint (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike have said that former under-23 world champion Niklas Behrens will be out of action for several months after suffering from cardiac rhythm disturbances.

The German, who won the rainbow jersey in Zürich in 2024, hasn't yet got his 2026 season underway, with his team announcing the news in a press release on Friday.

Behrens, who last raced at the 2025 season-closingTour of Guangxi, isn't the only rider to undergo similar procedures in recent seasons. Elia Viviani, Peter Sagan, Diego Ulissi, and Chloé Dygert have all undergone the treatment, with all but the already-retired Sagan able to return to racing soon afterwards.

"It's a difficult climb right now, but I will be attacking my recovery with the same focus I bring to every race. While it’s tough to be out of competition and not able to race with my teammates, I'm committed to the process so I can return even stronger.

