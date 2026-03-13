Young Visma-Lease a Bike racer out of action for several months following procedure to correct heart rhythm problems

Visma-Lease a Bike have said that former under-23 world champion Niklas Behrens will be out of action for several months after suffering from cardiac rhythm disturbances.

The German, who won the rainbow jersey in Zürich in 2024, hasn't yet got his 2026 season underway, with his team announcing the news in a press release on Friday.

Twenty-two-year-old Behrens will undergo a procedure later this month, Visma said, with the treatment set to keep him away from racing for several months.

"German cyclist Niklas Behrens of Team Visma-Lease a Bike will undergo an ablation at the end of March," the team stated.

"This is a minor procedure to treat heart rhythm disturbances, allowing Behrens to perform at his best again. As a result of the procedure, Behrens will not race for the coming months.

"The team emphasises that his focus is on a full recovery, with the aim of returning to training and competition later this season. It is a routine treatment that is successfully performed with active athletes."

Behrens, who last raced at the 2025 season-closingTour of Guangxi, isn't the only rider to undergo similar procedures in recent seasons. Elia Viviani, Peter Sagan, Diego Ulissi, and Chloé Dygert have all undergone the treatment, with all but the already-retired Sagan able to return to racing soon afterwards.

Behrens said that he can't wait to return to racing and thanked Visma's medical staff for their support with the issue.

"I'm very grateful to the team and the medical staff for their guidance and support in the last days and weeks," he said.

"It's a difficult climb right now, but I will be attacking my recovery with the same focus I bring to every race. While it’s tough to be out of competition and not able to race with my teammates, I'm committed to the process so I can return even stronger.

"I can't wait to get back in the peloton, start pinning on a number again and show the team what I can do."