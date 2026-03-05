Classics wiped out as Michael Matthews breaks both wrists in training crash

Australian was set to ride Paris-Nice ahead of Milan-San Remo

Michael Matthews enjoyed a winning start to the 2026 season at the GP Castellón (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) has been ruled out of the Spring Classics after breaking both his wrists in a training crash on Thursday.

The Australian had been set to line up at Paris-Nice on Sunday ahead of one of his favourite races, Milan-San Remo, which was to be followed by the cobbled Classics.

Matthews had made a strong start to the season, winning at the first time of asking at the Gran Premio Castellón and placing third at the Trofeo Ses Salines at Challenge Mallorca.

