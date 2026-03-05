Classics wiped out as Michael Matthews breaks both wrists in training crash

Michael Matthews enjoyed a winning start to the 2026 season at the GP Castellón

Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) has been ruled out of the Spring Classics after breaking both his wrists in a training crash on Thursday.

The Australian had been set to line up at Paris-Nice on Sunday ahead of one of his favourite races, Milan-San Remo, which was to be followed by the cobbled Classics.

However, Matthews will have to wipe the Spring from his 2026 race calendar, after a crash in training, the cause of which has not been revealed.

"Unfortunately, Team Jayco-AlUla leader Michael Matthews suffered a crash whilst out training today, Thursday 5th March, and was transferred to hospital," read a statement from the team.

"Team medical staff have confirmed that CT-scan results show fractures to both of his wrists, subsequently ruling him out of all upcoming races."

Matthews had made a strong start to the season, winning at the first time of asking at the Gran Premio Castellón and placing third at the Trofeo Ses Salines at Challenge Mallorca.

The 35-year-old will have been looking forward to Milan-San Remo, a race where he has been on the podium three times, in the top 10 a further three times, but which has always eluded him. Now he'll have to wait until next year, when he'll be 36 and in the final year of his contract, to have what could turn out to be a final crack at La Classicissima.

It is unclear at this stage when Matthews will return to racing.

"Matthews is now in direct contact with team medical staff and will have extensive support to aid a swift recovery," said the team.