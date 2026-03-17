UAE Team Emirates-XRG forced to reduce race programme and change rosters after multiple crashes and Jhonatan Narváez, Tim Wellens among riders still out

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'We've got 12 riders out of action due to crashes and injuries' says Team Manager Mauro Giannetti

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 06: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG during the team presentation prior to the 20th Strade Bianche 2026 / #UCIWT / #UCIWWT / on March 06, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG during the team presentation before 2026 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar's UAE Team Emirates-XRG team was quietly targeting 100 race victories in 2026 but a series of crashes and injuries means 12 riders are currently out of action across their WorldTour and development rosters, and the team have been forced to cut back on their race programme.

UAE Team Emirates won 97 races in 2025 and 100 victories seemed possible in 2026 thanks to projections for Pogačar, Isaac del Toro and the strongest roster in men's cycling. However, the numerous crashes and injuries have recently tempered the team's ambitions.

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Jhonatan Narváez crashed on stage 4 of the 2026 Tour Down Under, suffering several thoracic vertebrae fractures. Vegard Stake Laengen also crashed and has not raced since. Jay Vine suffered a scaphoid fracture in his hand when a kangaroo ran into the race. He fought the pain to win overall but then needed surgery. He only began outdoor training two weeks ago.

Narváez and Wellens played huge roles in setting up Pogačar's attack on the Cipressa during last year's Milan-San Remo. Other riders will have to fill that role on Saturday, with responsibility falling on the young but talented shoulders of Del Toro, Jan Christen and Florian Vermeersch.

Brandon McNulty crashed at Paris-Nice but has been called up to make his San Remo debut, with Felix Großschartner and Domen Novak completing the seven-rider lineup for Milan-San Remo.

They won the Tour Down Under, the UAE Tour and Tirreno-Adriatico but are about to target the Spring Classics with Pogačar. They must also prepare for other race programmes and then the Giro d'Italia, where João Almeida is targeting the maglia rosa in a match against Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike). Pogačar also needs the best possible team to win a fifth Tour de France, with the race calendar running until late October.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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