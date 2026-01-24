Jhonatan Narváez crashes on stage 4 of Tour Down Under, rider who started the day in second place abandons

UAE Team Emirates-XRG defending champion falls in early stages of shortened stage, undergoing concussion protocol

NORWOOD, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 22: Jhonatan Narvaez of Ecuador and UAE Team Emirates competes during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Stage 2 a 148.1km stage from Norwood to Uraidla 495m / #UCIWT / on January 22, 2026 in Norwood, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at the Santos Tour Down Under 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG had put themselves in an enviable position after stage 2 of the Santos Tour Down Under, with its two former winners in Jay Vine and Jhonatan Narváez in first and second with a margin of around one minute to their nearest overall rivals, but on Saturday's shortened stage 4 Narváez crashed and it was soon announced that he would be leaving the race.

The shortened stage had barely got underway – amid extreme fire risk and temperatures rising over 40°C when the crash occurred and it soon became clear that the Ecuadorian would not be continuing.

