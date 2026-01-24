Jhonatan Narváez crashes on stage 4 of Tour Down Under, rider who started the day in second place abandons

Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at the Santos Tour Down Under 2026

UAE Team Emirates-XRG had put themselves in an enviable position after stage 2 of the Santos Tour Down Under, with its two former winners in Jay Vine and Jhonatan Narváez in first and second with a margin of around one minute to their nearest overall rivals, but on Saturday's shortened stage 4 Narváez crashed and it was soon announced that he would be leaving the race.

The shortened stage had barely got underway – amid extreme fire risk and temperatures rising over 40°C when the crash occurred and it soon became clear that the Ecuadorian would not be continuing.

His abandon was confirmed by Tour Down Under's live results feed with its social media adding " Not the start of the day UAE Team Emirates-XRG hoped for: After Adam Yates crashing yesterday, it's now Jhonatan Narvaez who is forced to leave the Santos Tour Down Under."

