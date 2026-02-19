Tiesj Benoot's high hopes for Classics up in smoke after back injury and surgery

Benoot is yet to make his debut for Decathlon

When Tiesj Benoot signed for Decathlon CMA CGM last winter, the move came with the expectation that he would return to leader status at the Classics, but that hope has been dashed before he has even made his racing debut.

The team confirmed on Thursday that the Belgian has suffered a disc herniation, requiring surgery this week, which is set to sideline him from the Spring Classics. He is a former winner of Strade Bianche and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

"During his winter preparation, Tiesj Benoot experienced back pain that disrupted his training schedule," the team explained. "Following a consultation and diagnosis by the team’s medical department, a disc herniation was identified, requiring surgical intervention."

The head of the team's medical department, Jacky Maillot, described the surgery as "successful" but could not put a timeline on when the Belgian may be able to start his first season with Decathlon.

"He is now beginning his recovery phase, his return to competition will be depending on his progress," he said.

Moving on from four years at Visma-Lease a Bike working for the likes of Wout van Aert, the former Tour of Flanders top 10 finisher had hopes to return to leader status in his home races with Decathlon, but will instead miss the key events altogether.

"For me, it is a real disappointment to miss the Classics for the first time in my career," he said. "I will be the biggest supporter of my teammates in front of the TV. I am really motivated to come back on a higher level than ever before. A big thanks to the team for the confidence in these difficult times."

Beyond the Classics, Benoot is pencilled in for a return to the Tour de France, which he has ridden in support of Jonas Vingegaard in recent seasons, and would likely line up alongside Olav Kooij and Paul Seixas for Decathlon.

What now for Decathlon CMA CGM?

The budget-boosted Decathlon CMA CGM team signed Benoot as an important part of their ambitious plans for 2026, which includes aiming for top fives in Monuments, and losing him is a big blow to their cobbled Classics squad.

They will likely still look to the prodigious Paul Seixas in the Ardennes, but their options for the cobbled races are more limited. Other new signing Olav Kooij may be an option for the flatter courses, but his programme is also currently up in the air after illness disrupted his season start.

In Kooij and Benoot's stead, the team will rely on riders like Stefan Bissegger and Daan Hoole in the races leading up to the Tour of Flanders, as well as veteran Oliver Naesen. They are capable riders, but perhaps not quite the pedigree Decathlon was hoping to have as they seek to cement their status as cycling's newest super team.