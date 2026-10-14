Tour of Guangxi: Frits Biesterbos surprises favourites on stage 2 for Picnic PostNL's first WorldTour victory of the season

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Dutch fast man takes first pro win ahead of Paul Magnier and Olav Kooij in Jingxi

Stage winner, Frits Biesterbos of Netherlands and Team Picnic PostNL (C) sprints at finish line to win ahead of Olav Kooij of Netherlands and Decathlon CMA CGM (L) Team and Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step - Red Leader Jersey (R) during the 7th Tour of Guangxi 2026, Stage 2 a 179.5km stage from Chongzuo to Jingxi 797m / #UCIWT / on October 14, 2026 in Jingxi, China. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Frits Biesterbos leads the peloton home on stage 2 of the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Frits Biesterbos surprised the favourites on stage 2 of the Tour of Guangxi to bring Picnic PostNL their first WorldTour victory of 2026 at one of the final opportunities.

As the WorldTour racing season draws nearer to a close in China, the Dutch team looked set to see out a full season as the only of 18 top-division teams without a win at the highest level. Biesterbos has not only spared their blushes, but with just the team's third victory of any level this season, he's landed them vital UCI points.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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