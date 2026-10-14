Tour of Guangxi: Frits Biesterbos surprises favourites on stage 2 for Picnic PostNL's first WorldTour victory of the season

Frits Biesterbos leads the peloton home on stage 2 of the Tour of Guangxi

Frits Biesterbos surprised the favourites on stage 2 of the Tour of Guangxi to bring Picnic PostNL their first WorldTour victory of 2026 at one of the final opportunities.

As the WorldTour racing season draws nearer to a close in China, the Dutch team looked set to see out a full season as the only of 18 top-division teams without a win at the highest level. Biesterbos has not only spared their blushes, but with just the team's third victory of any level this season, he's landed them vital UCI points.

Race leader and stage 1 winner Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) finished second at the line in Jingxi, opening up the sprint with the Dutchman waiting to launch from his wheel, with Olav Kooij (Decathlon CMA CGM) charging from a long way back to finish third.

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Magnier retains the red jersey heading into the third stage, with Biesterbos six seconds down, and Netcompany Ineos' Sam Welsford staying in third, despite getting boxed out of the final sprint.

Racing on day two in southwest China was focused on the National Road climb (8.5km at 3.4%), which arrived with 35km to go. Two riders from the early breakaway of four survived onto the uphill section: Martin Tjøtta (Uno-X Mobility) and Dries De Bondt (Jayco AlUla), and the attacks started coming from behind.

Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Javier Romo (Movistar) bridged across to make it four riders in front, but the new lead group was well controlled by the likes of Soudal-QuickStep and Tudor, trying to keep it together for a sprint.

With that attempt reeled back in 1.5km before the summit, the bunch was calmer, but still active, especially as the race headed towards the intermediate sprint in Huadong. Here, Narváez, Pau Miquel (Bahrain Victorious), and Tom Pidcock (Pinarello Q36.5) landed the three, two, and one bonus seconds on offer.

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A few late attacks were attempted, but they couldn't hold off the now-charging peloton on the flatter run to the line, with Groupama-FDJ United and Decathlon dominating the lead-out into the last 2km. They were overhauled before the finale, though, with Magnier being piloted well into the final corner, but losing out to Biesterbos after hitting the front too early on the drag to the finish.

Racing resumed in China on Thursday on stage 3, with an undulating 212.3km route from Jingxi to Bama, where the likes of Pidcock and Narváez should come to the fore as they look to gain an early advantage in the race for the red jersey.

Paul Magnier in the red leader's jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

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