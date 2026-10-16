Tour of Guangxi: Paul Magnier claims victory and the race lead as sprinters survive hilly stage 4

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Cees Bol second, Max Kanter third in Tian'e after late crash disrupts the sprint

Paul Magnier sprints to victory on stage 4 of the Tour of Guangxi 2026
Paul Magnier sprints to victory on stage 4 of the Tour of Guangxi 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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A day after losing the race lead to a mechanical incident in the sprint, Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) reclaimed the Tour of Guangxi red jersey with a fine sprint victory in Tian'e as the fast men survived the hilly day and a late crash.

The Frenchman – who won every single sprint stage at this race last year for a five-victory haul – has had his supremacy challenged this year, winning on the opening day but then beaten twice in a row, but he was back to his best on Friday.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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