Tour of Guangxi: Paul Magnier claims victory and the race lead as sprinters survive hilly stage 4
Cees Bol second, Max Kanter third in Tian'e after late crash disrupts the sprint
A day after losing the race lead to a mechanical incident in the sprint, Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) reclaimed the Tour of Guangxi red jersey with a fine sprint victory in Tian'e as the fast men survived the hilly day and a late crash.
The Frenchman – who won every single sprint stage at this race last year for a five-victory haul – has had his supremacy challenged this year, winning on the opening day but then beaten twice in a row, but he was back to his best on Friday.
He outpowered Decathlon CMA CGM's Cees Bol to the line, sprinting in place of Olav Kooij, with Max Kanter (XDS Astana) coming up in third.
A big crash on one of the late corners saw a lot of riders taken out of contention, with only a reduced group coming to the line. Magnier took to the front of the sprint early and had a long effort to the line, but kept his speed and power for a good 150 metres to hold off his rivals and claim the win.
With his victory, Magnier goes back into the race lead, leapfrogging stage 2 winner Frits Biesterbos (Picnic PostNL) who finished fourth on the day.
"I’m super happy, especially because today was a really hard day," Magnier said.
"I want to thank my teammates and the team for their confidence. I was dropped earlier in the stage, but I managed to get back to the bunch and refocus on the final sprint. My lead-out did a great job again, and I could launch my sprint and finish it off. It feels really good to be winning again and to take back the overall lead."
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Featuring over 2,700m of climbing, stage 4 from Bama to Tian'e was not a nailed-on sprint, with plenty of opportunities for attacks, but whilst those attacks did come and plenty of riders tried to catch the sprinters out, the sprint squads worked hard to keep things together and bring a big bunch to the line in Tian'e.
A similar parcours is on the menu on Saturday, a day that is hilly early on but survivable for the sprinters, before the hilltop finish on Sunday should decide the general classification at this edition of the Tour of Guangxi.
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Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep
|
3:41:55
|
2
|
Cees Bol (Ned) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00
|
3
|
Max Kanter (Ger) XDS Astana
|
00
|
4
|
Frits Biesterbos (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
00
|
5
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
00
|
6
|
Sebastian Kolze Changizi (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00
|
7
|
Brady Gilmore (Aus) NSN Cycling Team
|
00
|
8
|
Loe van Belle (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00
|
9
|
Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00
|
10
|
Marijn van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00
|
11
|
Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00
|
12
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00
|
13
|
Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
00
|
14
|
Arjen Livyns (Bel) XDS Astana
|
00
|
15
|
Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
00
|
16
|
Nadav Raisberg (Isr) NSN Cycling Team
|
00
|
17
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00
|
18
|
Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00
|
19
|
Arne Marit (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00
|
20
|
Sean Flynn (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
00
|
21
|
Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00
|
22
|
Laurenz Rex (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00
|
23
|
Michel Heßmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|
00
|
24
|
Daan Hoole (Ned) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00
|
25
|
Tom Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00
|
26
|
William Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00
|
27
|
Jamie Meehan (Irl) Cofidis
|
00
|
28
|
Jan Maas (Ned) Cofidis
|
00
|
29
|
Anton Schiffer (Ger) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00
|
30
|
Tijmen Graat (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00
|
31
|
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
00
|
32
|
Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Movistar Team
|
00
|
33
|
Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|
00
|
34
|
Diego Pescador Castro (Col) Movistar Team
|
00
|
35
|
Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
00
|
36
|
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
|
00
|
37
|
Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana
|
00
|
38
|
Paul Double (GBr) Jayco-AlUla
|
00
|
39
|
Louis Barre (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00
|
40
|
Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|
00
|
41
|
Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00
|
42
|
Andrew August (USA) Netcompany Ineos
|
00
|
43
|
Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious
|
00
|
44
|
Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
00
|
45
|
Juan Ayuso (Spa) Lidl-Trek
|
00
|
46
|
Carlos Verona (Spa) Lidl-Trek
|
00
|
47
|
Dries de Bondt (Bel) Jayco-AlUla
|
00
|
48
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00
|
49
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00
|
50
|
Simon Carr (GBr) Cofidis
|
00
|
51
|
Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) NSN Cycling Team
|
00
|
52
|
Florian Vermeersch (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00
|
53
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00
|
54
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling Team
|
00
|
55
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
00
|
56
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00
|
57
|
Emil Herzog (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00
|
58
|
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00
|
59
|
Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team
|
00
|
60
|
Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Movistar Team
|
00
|
61
|
Steff Cras (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00
|
62
|
Dries van Gestel (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00
|
63
|
Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) XDS Astana
|
00
|
64
|
Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00
|
65
|
Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00
|
66
|
Rotem Tene (Isr) NSN Cycling Team
|
00
|
67
|
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
00
|
68
|
Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00
|
69
|
Samuele Battistella (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00
|
70
|
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
00
|
71
|
Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00
|
72
|
Rune Herregodts (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00
|
73
|
Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto-Intermarché
|
49
|
74
|
Maxim van Gils (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00
|
75
|
Brent van Moer (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00
|
76
|
Ilan van Wilder (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00
|
77
|
Brandon Rivera (Col) Netcompany Ineos
|
00
|
78
|
Haoyu Su (Chn) XDS Astana
|
55
|
79
|
Stan Dewulf (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
55
|
80
|
Matthew Fox (Aus) Lotto-Intermarché
|
55
|
81
|
Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
55
|
82
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
55
|
83
|
Joe Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
58
|
84
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
58
|
85
|
Dillon Corkery (Irl) Picnic PostNL
|
58
|
86
|
Peter Hansen (Den) Netcompany Ineos
|
58
|
87
|
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco-AlUla
|
58
|
88
|
Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
58
|
89
|
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
1:03
|
90
|
Robert Donaldson (GBr) Jayco-AlUla
|
1:07
|
91
|
Matteo Milan (Ita) Groupama-FDJ United
|
1:08
|
92
|
Mikkel Honoré (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00
|
93
|
Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00
|
94
|
Mattia Agostinacchio (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|
1:12
|
95
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00
|
96
|
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco-AlUla
|
00
|
97
|
Henrik Pedersen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
00
|
98
|
Dries de Pooter (Bel) Jayco-AlUla
|
1:35
|
99
|
Tom Donnenwirth (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00
|
100
|
Max Walker (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
1:57
|
101
|
Adrien Boichis (Fra) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00
|
102
|
Robbe Ghys (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
2:13
|
103
|
Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
2:32
|
104
|
Artem Shmidt (USA) Netcompany Ineos
|
3:02
|
105
|
Max van der Meulen (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
00
|
106
|
Vlad van Mechelen (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|
00
|
107
|
Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
00
|
108
|
Robbe Dhondt (Bel) Picnic PostNL
|
00
|
109
|
Pavel Novák (Cze) Movistar Team
|
6:34
|
110
|
Julius Johansen (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
10:05
|
111
|
Niklas Behrens (Ger) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
10:05
|
112
|
Timo de Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
10:26
|
113
|
Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
10:26
|
114
|
Joshua Giddings (GBr) Lotto-Intermarché
|
10:26
|
115
|
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|
10:26
|
116
|
Victor Langellotti (Mon) XDS Astana
|
10:26
|
117
|
Emils Liepins (Lat) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
11:23
|
118
|
Yutao Shen (Chn) China
|
11:23
|
119
|
Camille Charret (Fra) Cofidis
|
17:11
|
120
|
Titouan Fontaine (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
17:11
|
121
|
Chenli Zhao (Chn) China
|
17:11
|
122
|
Chenglu Liu (Chn) China
|
17:11
|
123
|
Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
17:11
|
124
|
Ruidong Wang (Chn) China
|
17:11
|
125
|
Itamar Einhorn (Isr) NSN Cycling Team
|
17:11
|
126
|
Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
17:11
|
127
|
Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
17:11
|
128
|
Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
17:11
|
129
|
Warre Vangheluwe (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
17:11
|
130
|
Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
17:11
|
131
|
Binyan Ma (Chn) China
|
17:11
|
132
|
Zhicheng Liu (Chn) China
|
17:11
|
133
|
Oded Kogut (Isr) NSN Cycling Team
|
17:11
|
134
|
Daniel Skerl (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
17:11
|
135
|
Manlio Moro (Ita) Movistar Team
|
17:11
|
136
|
Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
17:11
|
137
|
Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
17:11
|
138
|
Luke Lamperti (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|
17:11
|
139
|
Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
17:11
|
140
|
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
17:11
|
141
|
Sam Welsford (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
17:11
|
142
|
Jarrad Eriks Drizners (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
17:11
|
143
|
Kaden Alexander Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
17:11
|
144
|
Milan Fretin (Bel) Cofidis
|
17:11
|
nan
|
Žak Eržen (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 144 - Cell 2
|
nan
|
Olav Kooij (Ned) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 145 - Cell 2
|
nan
|
Owain Doull (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 146 - Cell 2
Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
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