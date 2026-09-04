Vuelta a España: Wout van Aert finally takes a victory on stage 13 as breakaway stays away

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Belgian beats Valentin Paret-Peintre in two-man sprint after long day in the break

Wout van Aert in the green jersey celebrates his stage 13 win in the 2026 Vuelta a España
Wout van Aert wins stage 13 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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On his fourth day in the break at the Vuelta a España, and following three top-five placings on previous stages, Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) finally came up with his stage victory at this year's race.

The Belgian infiltrated a massive 40-man move on the 193km stage from Almuñécar to Loja and eventually raced into the select lead group of nine heading into the decisive final kilometres of the stage.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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