After claiming her first win of the season on Saturday, Sara Casasola took advantage of a penultimate lap crash by Lucinda Brand (Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions) to win the be-MINE cyclo-cross race in Beringen.

As she had done in Lokeren yesterday, the Crelan-Corendon rider had the best start, taking a first lap lead before being caught by Brand.

As the world champion applied pressure on one of the course's technical downhill sections, she crashed, rolling through the fence and losing significant time.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

Casasola took advantage, staying strong to take her first win in the X2O Badkamers Trofee this season. Brand finished 24 seconds down, with Aniek van Alphen (777TV) third, 1:42 down, just ahead of Fem van Empel (Specialized TMRW).

The Italian champion also cut Brand's overall lead in the X2O Trofee to under a minute with five of the eight rounds still to race. The next round takes place in December in Hofstade. Brand won the first two rounds in Oudenaarde and Hamme-Zogge.

Casasola was the fastest starter in Beringen, building a solo lead in the opening lap with Brand and Van Alphen in pursuit. The race was already split into pieces in the first few minutes, as the technicality of the course began to show.

Brand bridged back to Casasola during the second lap, with the pair building a significant lead over Van Alphen, Van Empel and the rest. Casasola looked best on the banked sections and technical descents and stretched out alone again in the second half of the lap.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Italian led by seven seconds heading into the third lap of six. Van Alphen was 31 seconds down, just ahead of Van Empel. That situation held steady for the next portion of the race, with certain sections of the course favouring Casasola, and others Brand.

Brand slowly reeled Casasola in on lap four, investing in the flatter, power sections that suit her characteristics. Brand took the lead, immediately taking a few bike-lengths’ advantage and accelerating into the penultimate circuit. Behind, Van Empel moved into a podium position, but her challenge to win the race had faded.

Brand led Casasola through the first sections of the lap in an attempt to apply pressure. However, Brand crashed on a downhill sector, gifting Casasola an opportunity to take advantage. Brand was sprinting out of every corner in pursuit and had 14 seconds to close with one lap to go.

Casasola drove home her lead in the final minutes, her winning margin growing to 24 seconds. She will go into the first World Cup round in Czechia next week full of confidence.

Results