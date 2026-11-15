X2O Trofee Hamme-Zogge: Thibau Nys powers to victory in four-way battle at tactical fast Bollekescross

In a thrilling final lap, Thibau Nys took his third victory in three races this cyclo-cross season at the Bollekescross at Hamme-Zogge on Sunday.

The second round of the X2O Trofee series came down to a four-way battle on the 10th lap after the Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions rider waited to take the front before the single-track section, and though he made a few small mistakes, the European champion was able to hold off rivals to the end.

Behind, Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw) and Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon) battled for Nys’ wheel, while Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Premier Tech) stayed at the back of the quartet.

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Nys led onto the finishing straight and initially sat up to celebrate, but after a quick look over his shoulder, he did a few more pedal strokes before he finally raised his arms in victory. Vandeputte came charging from behind to snatch second place, edging out Vanthourenhout, while Wyseure finished fourth.

“It was a really tough one. I don't know since when was the last time since I suffered so much but it makes it even sweeter to take the victory.

The second round of the time-based series returned to Hamme-Zogge, revisiting the fast, explosive and technical course for the first time in nearly 20 years. The layout led to group racing, with riders battling for position and looking to find the fastest lines through the narrow single-track sections.

Though Mees Hendrikx (Bomba Join) took the holeshot, it was Gerben Kuypers (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw) who led the single-file 38-rider field onto the opening single-track of the course. Then, several racers took a lap at the front, just showing what they had, trying to force mistakes further down the bunch. Nys stayed around the fifth to eighth spot, learning the course, and waiting.

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Halfway through the race, things heated up as Joris Nieuwenhuis (Heizomat-Cube) applied pressure at the front, accelerating out of every corner and splitting the group as riders were starting to dive-bomb on turns and protecting their positions with elbows out.

With three laps to go, Wyseure made his move, putting a lot of power down to reduce the lead group to 13 riders as riders battled to stay second wheel. One lap later, with Wyseure still at the front of the now nine-rider group, Nys had started to move up. Before the end of the penultimate lap, Vanthourenhout, seemingly fine after crashing out on Saturday’s Superprestige Merksplas race, took the front before the narrow section leading to the finishing straight.

On the bell lap, Wyseure first tried to squeeze through on the outside of the single-track, and then managed to take the front after the first time through the materiaal zone, pushing Vanthourenhout to second spot. But Nys was charging up, taking advantage of Vanthourenhout sliding out on a corner to slot in behind Wyseure.

Nys dabbed after the planks, and was then forced to close a few bike lengths to Wyseure, finally passing him before the stairs. Wyseure and Vanthourenhout continued to fight for Nys’ wheel as the lead group, down to four riders with Vandeputte at the back, sped towards the finish line.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pos Rider Time 1 Thibau Nys (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions 1:00:55 2 Niels Vandeputte (Bel) 1:00:55 3 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw Cycling Team 1:00:55 4 Joran Wyseure (Bel) Crelan-Corendon 1:00:56 5 Gerben Kuypers (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw Cycling Team 1:01:02 6 Jente Michels (Bel) 1:01:03 7 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Heizomat - Cube 1:01:03 8 Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) 1:01:11 9 Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Heizomat - Cube 1:01:18 10 Ryan Kamp (Ned) Team Bomba Join 1:01:22 11 Thomas Mein (GBr) Hope Factory Racing 1:01:22 12 Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Crelan-Corendon 1:01:23 13 Cameron Mason (GBr) 777Tv Cx Team 1:01:24 14 Witse Meeussen (Bel) Crelan-Corendon 1:01:35 15 Bailey Groenendaal (Den) 1:01:46 16 Jarno Bellens (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions 1:01:53 17 Victor van de Putte (Bel) Charles Liégeois Cx Team 1:02:02 18 Arne Baers (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions 1:02:03 19 Tristan Verrier (Fra) 1:02:04 20 Michael Boroš (Cze) 1:02:10 21 Pim Ronhaar (Ned) Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions 1:02:13 22 Kay de Bruyckere (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw Cycling Team 1:02:17 23 Andrew Strohmeyer (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 1:02:24 24 Clement Horny (Bel) 1:02:31 25 Mees Hendrikx (Ned) Team Bomba Join 1:03:21 26 Kenay de Moyer (Bel) 1:03:55 27 Lorenzo Marasco (Fra) Sebmotobikes Cx Team 1:04:00 28 Wout Janssen (Bel) 1:04:08 29 Milan de Nys (Bel) 1:04:13 30 Lukas Herrmann (Ger) Heizomat - Cube 1:04:43 31 Miles Gevaert (Bel) 1:05:16 32 Hannes Degenkolb (Ger) Heizomat - Cube 1:05:20 33 Senne D´Hollander (Bel) 1:05:41 34 Yuta Okayama (Jpn) -5 LAPS 35 Toon van den Bergh (Bel) Row 34 - Cell 2

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