X2O Trofee Hamme-Zogge: Thibau Nys powers to victory in four-way battle at tactical fast Bollekescross

Race Results
By
Published

Niels Vandeputte is second and Michael Vanthourenhout takes third

L-R, second Belgian Michael Vanthourenhout; winner Belgian Thibau Nys and third Belgian Gerben Kuypers celebrater on the finish line of the men&#039;s elite race of the Bollekescross, the second race (out of eight) of the X2O Badkamers trophy cyclocross competition, in Hamme, Sunday 15 November 2026. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Thibau Nys (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) wins X2O Trofee Hamme-Zogge (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:
0

In a thrilling final lap, Thibau Nys took his third victory in three races this cyclo-cross season at the Bollekescross at Hamme-Zogge on Sunday.

The second round of the X2O Trofee series came down to a four-way battle on the 10th lap after the Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions rider waited to take the front before the single-track section, and though he made a few small mistakes, the European champion was able to hold off rivals to the end.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.