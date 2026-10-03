Sparkassen Münsterland Giro: Olav Kooij comes out on top after chaotic crash marred bunch sprint

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Jordi Meeus takes second with Frits Biesterbos in third place

Olav Kooij (Decathlon CMA CGM) wins the 2026 Sparkassen Munsterland Giro in Münster, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Olav Kooij (Decathlon CMA CGM) was the fastest in a hectic sprint to win the Sparkassen Münsterland Giro for the second time in his career, ahead of Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe). Frits Biesterbos (Picnic PostNL) was third in Münster.

The 24-year-old Dutch rider surged through chaotic final metres, with his leadout Cees Bol setting a fast pace, overtaking the other sprinters to have a clear shot to the line on German Unity Day.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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