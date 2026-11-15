Boulder Cup cyclo-cross: Sidney McGill and Eric Brunner take the honours in the Elite races

Former Canadian champion Sidney McGill continued her excellent start to the 2026/27 cyclo-cross season by winning the Boulder Cup on Saturday, while Eric Brunner was completely dominant in the men’s race.

Riding for the Materiaal-Lastig team, McGill bounced back from her third place at the Pan-American Championships last week, winning a two-up sprint to take the sixth win of her season. Kaya Musgrave (Competitive Edge Racing) was edged into second place, while Lauren Zoerner (Corner Racing p/b Beyond Horizon Media) finished alone in third place, some 30 seconds back.

Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing) has had a dream start to the year, winning all five races he’s started, including a fifth Pan-Am title last week, and continued his stranglehold on the North American Elite scene by winning alone, with the biggest winning margin of his year to date.

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Garrett Beshore (Colorado Mesa UNiversity)led the chasers home, finishing second, some 1:08 behind, while his teammate Ivan Sippy was third, a further 53 seconds down.

Both races are run at UCI C1 level and are equivalent to the Superprestige and X2O Trofee series in Europe.

Results - women elite

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sidney McGill (Can) 0:54:53 2 Kaya Musgrave (Usa) Competitive Edge Racing Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Lauren Zoerner (Usa) 0:00:29 4 Mia Aseltine (Usa) Competitive Edge Racing 0:01:05 5 Cassidy Hickey (Usa) 0:01:55 6 Bridget Wilson (Usa) 0:02:05 7 Kira Mullins (Usa) 0:02:06 8 Amelia Shea (Usa) 0:02:34 9 Anna Olesen (Usa) 0:02:43 10 Elisabeth Knight (Usa) 0:03:11 11 Adeline Hamilton (Usa) 0:03:48 12 Sam Paternoster (Usa) 0:03:53 13 Anna Dorovskikh (Rus) 0:03:56 14 Bella Kroutil (Usa) 0:04:31 15 Clara Appel (Usa) 0:05:22 16 Nadine Visser (Ned) 0:05:40 17 Sydney Nielson (Usa) 0:06:52 18 Caroline Haag (Usa) 0:06:53 19 Allison Crow (Usa) 0:08:36 20 Shantelle Tupaz (Usa) Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Gabriella Dominguez (Usa) Row 20 - Cell 2

Results - men elite

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider Name (Country) Team Time 1 Eric Brunner (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 1:00:21 2 Garrett Beshore (USA) 0:01:08 3 Ivan Sippy (USA) 0:02:01 4 Dylan Haynes (USA) CXD Trek Bikes 0:02:18 5 Justin Peck (USA) 0:02:50 6 Benjamin Bravman (USA) 0:03:25 7 Sam Brown (USA) 0:03:26 8 Nathaniel Meister (USA) 0:03:50 9 Gavin Lopez (USA) 0:04:04 10 Jack Billowitz (USA) 0:04:08 11 Todd Wells (USA) 0:04:09 12 Jade Rohde (USA) 0:04:42 13 Ian Brown (USA) 0:05:27 14 Jack Leavell (USA) 0:05:33 15 Ezra Brown (USA) 0:06:04 16 Nathan Riemer (USA) 0:06:10 17 Terol Pursell (USA) 0:06:49 18 Toby Hassett (USA) Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Jacob Olander (USA) Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Joel Kowalonek (USA) Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Carson McCue (USA) Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Parker Nellis (USA) Row 21 - Cell 2 23 Michael Delgadillo (USA) Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Bryce Sockman Pfuetze (USA) Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Stephen Cochran (USA) Row 24 - Cell 2 26 William Siminski (USA) Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Seamus O'Connor-Walker (USA) Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Pearce Fowler (USA) Row 27 - Cell 2 DNF Kalen Brown (USA) Row 28 - Cell 2 DNF Henry Coote (USA) Row 29 - Cell 2

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