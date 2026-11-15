Boulder Cup cyclo-cross: Sidney McGill and Eric Brunner take the honours in the Elite races

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Both riders continue their hugely successful seasons

Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing) during the UCI Worldcup Hoogerheide 2025 in Hoogerheide Netherlands (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Former Canadian champion Sidney McGill continued her excellent start to the 2026/27 cyclo-cross season by winning the Boulder Cup on Saturday, while Eric Brunner was completely dominant in the men’s race.

Riding for the Materiaal-Lastig team, McGill bounced back from her third place at the Pan-American Championships last week, winning a two-up sprint to take the sixth win of her season. Kaya Musgrave (Competitive Edge Racing) was edged into second place, while Lauren Zoerner (Corner Racing p/b Beyond Horizon Media) finished alone in third place, some 30 seconds back.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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