If you’ve ever loaded a mud-caked bike into the back of a clean car because there wasn't a hose in sight, this Black Friday cycling deal is worth a serious look. Amazon has cut 28% off the Kärcher OC3, dropping this ultra-handy portable washer from £119.99 down to a record-low £86.99, which beats the previous best of £92.99.

Shop the Kärcher OC3 portable pressure washers discounted by 28%.

Unlike heavy-duty mains pressure washers, which require power, a tap, and enough restraint not to blast grease out of your bottom bracket or strip paintwork, the battery-operated OC3 delivers gentle, bike-safe pressure anywhere you want.

In our review Kärcher OC3 pressure washer review, it received a glowing 4.5-star rating with Will Jones saying, "it's so useful I now can’t imagine life without it".

Elsewhere, the Kärcher OC 3 Foldable, which I awarded an almost perfect 4.5-star rating, is also discounted to £98.99, 29% off the usual £139.99. The OC3 Foldable, of course, the clue is in the name, folds down to a super compact size, but still has a larger capacity of 8 litres, over the 4 litres of the standard OC3.

Shop the Kärcher OC3 Foldable portable pressure washers discounted by 29%.

Both models produce the same low-pressure output of 5 bar (72 psi), which is more than enough for bike-related cleaning, and battery run time is also around 15 mins on both too.

The original OC3 is cheaper, but the OC3 Foldable is the newer model, and it has a few key upgrades that, in my opinion, make it better. It has a larger capacity tank and USB-C charging, meaning you can charge it off a power bank or car charger.

The Black Friday sales are well underway; keep track of all the deals in our Black Friday bike deals Live hub.

Save 28% (£33) Kärcher OC3 Pressure Washer: was £119.99 now £86.99 at Amazon Save 28% The Kärcher OC3 Pressure Washer earned a glowing review, and right now it undercuts the newer OC3 Foldable on price. While the updated model brings a few extra conveniences to the table, core performance between the two remains very close, making the standard OC3 the clear winner if value for money is your priority. Read our Kärcher OC3 pressure washer review.

Save 29% (£41) Kärcher OC3 Pressure Washer: was £139.99 now £98.99 at Amazon Save 29% I love the Kärcher OC3 Foldable Pressure Washer, its suberbly portable, has a larger tank and better charging functionality than its older sibling. You can also draw water from anywhere without additional accessories (the original needs this). It costs more than its sibling, but with £41 off, if you want the additional features, I think it's a price worth paying. Read our Kärcher OC3 Foldable pressure washer review.

Image 1 of 2 The Kärcher OC3 Foldable holds 8 litres and... (Image credit: Paul Brett) it folds down to an ultra-compact size. (Image credit: Paul Brett) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

These Kärcher deals apply to UK shoppers only, and I've not found any significant deals on either of the OC3 models at Amazon US, with only 7% off the OC3.

The Muc-Off Mobile Pressure Washer Starter bundle is also a recommended bike-friendly cleaner (although it's not particularly mobile); it's still a great option. The Starter Bundle is discounted to £187.50, 25% off the usual £250 at Muc-Off in a limited-time deal.

Below are the best Kärcher deals from other retailers, relevant to your location and currency.