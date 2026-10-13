Tour of Guangxi: Paul Magnier scorches to victory on stage 1 to make it six wins from past seven stages of the WorldTour race in China
Frenchman claims his 14th win of the season as he beats Sam Welsford and Max Kanter to the line in Chongzuo
Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) made it six victories from the past seven stages of the Tour of Guangxi, powering to the line in Chongzuo on stage 1 of the 2026 edition.
The Frenchman timed his effort perfectly on the opener amid a hectic sprint on wide highway roads, getting the jump on co-favourite for the flat stages, Olav Kooij (Decathlon CMA CGM), whose team had completed the best lead-out.
After Magnier speared past him alongside the barriers, he won with relative ease ahead of Sam Welsford (Netcompany Ineos) and Max Kanter (XDS Astana). With his sixth win, he matched Fernando Gaviria's record for stage victories at the WorldTour race in Asia.
The French rider, who won on every day except the queen stage 12 months ago, leads the general classification by four seconds from the Australian fast man Welsford.
Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility) sits third overall thanks to gaining four seconds at the intermediate sprint from the day's early breakaway, with Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) and Patrick Gamper (Jayco AlUla) also getting up the road on Tuesday. They were reeled in just inside 10km to go, ahead of the build-up to the final sprint.
Racing will continue in southwest China on Wednesday with a 179.7km race from Chongzuo to Jingxi, where the puncheurs and GC hopefuls like Tom Pidcock (Pinarello Q36.5) should shine on a rising final run to the line.
Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time
|
1
|
Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep
|
3:00:23
|
2
|
Sam Welsford (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Max Kanter (Ger) XDS Astana
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Oded Kogut (Isr) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Matteo Milan (Ita) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Luke Lamperti (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Itamar Einhorn (Isr) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
11
|
Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|
12
|
Olav Kooij (Ned) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|
13
|
Ruidong Wang (Chn) Li Ning Star
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|
14
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|
15
|
Frits Biesterbos (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|
16
|
Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|
17
|
Manlio Moro (Ita) Movistar Team
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|
18
|
Milan Fretin (Bel) Cofidis
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|
19
|
Mattia Agostinacchio (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|
20
|
Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|
21
|
Brady Gilmore (Aus) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|
22
|
Joseph Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|
23
|
Dries De Pooter (Bel) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|
24
|
Žak Eržen (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|
25
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|
26
|
Cees Bol (Ned) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|
27
|
Henrik Pedersen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|
28
|
Pavel Novák (Cze) Movistar Team
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|
29
|
Urianstad Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|
30
|
Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
|Row 29 - Cell 2
|
31
|
Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|
32
|
Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|
33
|
Arne Marit (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 32 - Cell 2
|
34
|
Sunekær Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek
|Row 33 - Cell 2
|
35
|
Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|
36
|
Tom Donnenwirth (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 35 - Cell 2
|
37
|
Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 36 - Cell 2
|
38
|
Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 37 - Cell 2
|
39
|
Artem Shmidt (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
|Row 38 - Cell 2
|
40
|
Nadav Raisberg (Isr) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 39 - Cell 2
|
41
|
Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 40 - Cell 2
|
42
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 41 - Cell 2
|
43
|
Max Walker (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 42 - Cell 2
|
44
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 43 - Cell 2
|
45
|
Tom Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|
46
|
Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|Row 45 - Cell 2
|
47
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 46 - Cell 2
|
48
|
Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|
49
|
Jan Maas (Ned) Cofidis
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|
50
|
Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 49 - Cell 2
|
51
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|
52
|
Owain Doull (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 51 - Cell 2
|
53
|
Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|
54
|
Arjen Livyns (Bel) XDS Astana
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|
55
|
Joshua Giddings (GBr) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|
56
|
Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|
57
|
Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) Lidl-Trek
|Row 56 - Cell 2
|
58
|
Tijmen Graat (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 57 - Cell 2
|
59
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 58 - Cell 2
|
60
|
Zhicheng Liu (Chn) Camp Cycling Team
|Row 59 - Cell 2
|
61
|
Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|
62
|
Anton Schiffer (Ger) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 61 - Cell 2
|
63
|
Kaden Alexander Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 62 - Cell 2
|
64
|
Luke Matthew Fox (Aus) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 63 - Cell 2
|
65
|
Camille Charret (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 64 - Cell 2
|
66
|
Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Movistar Team
|Row 65 - Cell 2
|
67
|
Paul Double (GBr) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 66 - Cell 2
|
68
|
Robbe Dhondt (Bel) Picnic PostNL
|Row 67 - Cell 2
|
69
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 68 - Cell 2
|
70
|
Fernando Diego Pescador Castro (Col) Movistar Team
|Row 69 - Cell 2
|
71
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 70 - Cell 2
|
72
|
Max Van Der Meulen (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 71 - Cell 2
|
73
|
Michel Heßmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|Row 72 - Cell 2
|
74
|
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 73 - Cell 2
|
75
|
Chenglu Liu (Chn) China Anta- Mentech Cycling Team
|Row 74 - Cell 2
|
76
|
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 75 - Cell 2
|
77
|
Loe Van Belle (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 76 - Cell 2
|
78
|
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|Row 77 - Cell 2
|
79
|
Manuel Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 78 - Cell 2
|
80
|
Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers
|Row 79 - Cell 2
|
81
|
Haijie Hu (Chn) Shenzhen Gineyea-Xidesheng Cycling Team
|Row 80 - Cell 2
|
82
|
Binyan Ma (Chn) China Anta- Mentech Cycling Team
|Row 81 - Cell 2
|
83
|
Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 82 - Cell 2
|
84
|
Adrien Boichis (Fra) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 83 - Cell 2
|
85
|
Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|Row 84 - Cell 2
|
86
|
Louis Barre (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 85 - Cell 2
|
87
|
Dries De Bondt (Bel) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 86 - Cell 2
|
88
|
Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 87 - Cell 2
|
89
|
Robert Donaldson (GBr) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 88 - Cell 2
|
90
|
Haoyu Su (Chn) XDS Astana
|Row 89 - Cell 2
|
91
|
Steff Cras (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|Row 90 - Cell 2
|
92
|
Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team
|Row 91 - Cell 2
|
93
|
Brent Van Moer (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 92 - Cell 2
|
94
|
Vlad Van Mechelen (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 93 - Cell 2
|
95
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 94 - Cell 2
|
96
|
Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 95 - Cell 2
|
97
|
Yutao Shen (Chn)
|Row 96 - Cell 2
|
98
|
Daniel Skerl (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 97 - Cell 2
|
99
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 98 - Cell 2
|
100
|
Frølich Mikkel Honoré (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 99 - Cell 2
|
101
|
Øxenberg Peter Hansen (Den) Ineos Grenadiers
|Row 100 - Cell 2
|
102
|
Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 101 - Cell 2
|
103
|
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
|Row 102 - Cell 2
|
104
|
Daan Hoole (Ned) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 103 - Cell 2
|
105
|
Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) XDS Astana
|Row 104 - Cell 2
|
106
|
Florian Vermeersch (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 105 - Cell 2
|
107
|
Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 106 - Cell 2
|
108
|
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 107 - Cell 2
|
109
|
Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 108 - Cell 2
|
110
|
Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|Row 109 - Cell 2
|
111
|
Emil Herzog (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 110 - Cell 2
|
112
|
Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 111 - Cell 2
|
113
|
Jamie Meehan (Irl) Cofidis
|Row 112 - Cell 2
|
114
|
Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Lidl-Trek
|Row 113 - Cell 2
|
115
|
Samuele Battistella (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 114 - Cell 2
|
116
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 115 - Cell 2
|
117
|
William Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 116 - Cell 2
|
118
|
Chenli Zhao (Chn) Shenzhen Gineyea-Xidesheng Cycling Team
|Row 117 - Cell 2
|
119
|
Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Movistar Team
|Row 118 - Cell 2
|
120
|
Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 119 - Cell 2
|
121
|
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|Row 120 - Cell 2
|
122
|
Rotem Tene (Isr) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 121 - Cell 2
|
123
|
Óscar Rodríguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|Row 122 - Cell 2
|
124
|
Julius Johansen (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 123 - Cell 2
|
125
|
Emīls Liepiņš (Lat) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 124 - Cell 2
|
126
|
Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 125 - Cell 2
|
127
|
Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|Row 126 - Cell 2
|
128
|
Rune Herregodts (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 127 - Cell 2
|
129
|
Dillon Corkery (Irl) Picnic PostNL
|Row 128 - Cell 2
|
130
|
Simon Carr (GBr) Cofidis
|Row 129 - Cell 2
|
131
|
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 130 - Cell 2
|
132
|
Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 131 - Cell 2
|
133
|
Sebastian Kolze Changizi (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 132 - Cell 2
|
134
|
Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 133 - Cell 2
|
135
|
Titouan Fontaine (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:00:29
|
136
|
Laurenz Rex (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|Row 135 - Cell 2
|
137
|
Robbe Ghys (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 136 - Cell 2
|
138
|
Niklas Behrens (Ger) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 137 - Cell 2
|
139
|
Jarrad Eriks Drizners (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 138 - Cell 2
|
140
|
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|Row 139 - Cell 2
|
141
|
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 140 - Cell 2
|
142
|
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 141 - Cell 2
|
143
|
Sean Flynn (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
0:00:59
|
144
|
Warre Vangheluwe (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|Row 143 - Cell 2
|
145
|
Andrew August (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
|
0:01:00
|
146
|
Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
0:01:06
|
147
|
Stan Dewulf (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:01:27
|
148
|
Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|Row 147 - Cell 2
|
149
|
Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|
0:02:00
|
DNF
|
Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana
|Row 149 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 150 - Cell 2
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James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
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