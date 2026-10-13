Tour of Guangxi: Paul Magnier scorches to victory on stage 1 to make it six wins from past seven stages of the WorldTour race in China

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Frenchman claims his 14th win of the season as he beats Sam Welsford and Max Kanter to the line in Chongzuo

Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 7th Tour of Guangxi 2026, Stage 1 on October 13, 2026 in Chongzuo, China. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) made it six victories from the past seven stages of the Tour of Guangxi, powering to the line in Chongzuo on stage 1 of the 2026 edition.

The Frenchman timed his effort perfectly on the opener amid a hectic sprint on wide highway roads, getting the jump on co-favourite for the flat stages, Olav Kooij (Decathlon CMA CGM), whose team had completed the best lead-out.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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