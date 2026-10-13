Tour of Guangxi: Paul Magnier scorches to victory on stage 1 to make it six wins from past seven stages of the WorldTour race in China

Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) made it six victories from the past seven stages of the Tour of Guangxi, powering to the line in Chongzuo on stage 1 of the 2026 edition.

The Frenchman timed his effort perfectly on the opener amid a hectic sprint on wide highway roads, getting the jump on co-favourite for the flat stages, Olav Kooij (Decathlon CMA CGM), whose team had completed the best lead-out.

After Magnier speared past him alongside the barriers, he won with relative ease ahead of Sam Welsford (Netcompany Ineos) and Max Kanter (XDS Astana). With his sixth win, he matched Fernando Gaviria's record for stage victories at the WorldTour race in Asia.

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The French rider, who won on every day except the queen stage 12 months ago, leads the general classification by four seconds from the Australian fast man Welsford.

Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility) sits third overall thanks to gaining four seconds at the intermediate sprint from the day's early breakaway, with Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) and Patrick Gamper (Jayco AlUla) also getting up the road on Tuesday. They were reeled in just inside 10km to go, ahead of the build-up to the final sprint.

Racing will continue in southwest China on Wednesday with a 179.7km race from Chongzuo to Jingxi, where the puncheurs and GC hopefuls like Tom Pidcock (Pinarello Q36.5) should shine on a rising final run to the line.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time 1 Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep 3:00:23 2 Sam Welsford (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Max Kanter (Ger) XDS Astana Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Oded Kogut (Isr) NSN Cycling Team Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Matteo Milan (Ita) Groupama-FDJ United Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Luke Lamperti (USA) EF Education-EasyPost Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) NSN Cycling Team Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Olav Kooij (Ned) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Ruidong Wang (Chn) Li Ning Star Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Frits Biesterbos (Ned) Picnic PostNL Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Picnic PostNL Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Manlio Moro (Ita) Movistar Team Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Milan Fretin (Bel) Cofidis Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Mattia Agostinacchio (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Brady Gilmore (Aus) NSN Cycling Team Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Joseph Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 21 - Cell 2 23 Dries De Pooter (Bel) Jayco-AlUla Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Žak Eržen (Slo) Bahrain Victorious Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Cees Bol (Ned) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Henrik Pedersen (Den) Uno-X Mobility Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Pavel Novák (Cze) Movistar Team Row 27 - Cell 2 29 Urianstad Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 28 - Cell 2 30 Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers Row 29 - Cell 2 31 Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana Row 30 - Cell 2 32 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 31 - Cell 2 33 Arne Marit (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 32 - Cell 2 34 Sunekær Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek Row 33 - Cell 2 35 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep Row 34 - Cell 2 36 Tom Donnenwirth (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 35 - Cell 2 37 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 36 - Cell 2 38 Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 37 - Cell 2 39 Artem Shmidt (USA) Ineos Grenadiers Row 38 - Cell 2 40 Nadav Raisberg (Isr) NSN Cycling Team Row 39 - Cell 2 41 Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost Row 40 - Cell 2 42 Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 41 - Cell 2 43 Max Walker (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost Row 42 - Cell 2 44 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Row 43 - Cell 2 45 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 44 - Cell 2 46 Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL Row 45 - Cell 2 47 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 46 - Cell 2 48 Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious Row 47 - Cell 2 49 Jan Maas (Ned) Cofidis Row 48 - Cell 2 50 Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) NSN Cycling Team Row 49 - Cell 2 51 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious Row 50 - Cell 2 52 Owain Doull (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 51 - Cell 2 53 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 52 - Cell 2 54 Arjen Livyns (Bel) XDS Astana Row 53 - Cell 2 55 Joshua Giddings (GBr) Lotto-Intermarché Row 54 - Cell 2 56 Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco-AlUla Row 55 - Cell 2 57 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) Lidl-Trek Row 56 - Cell 2 58 Tijmen Graat (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 57 - Cell 2 59 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché Row 58 - Cell 2 60 Zhicheng Liu (Chn) Camp Cycling Team Row 59 - Cell 2 61 Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility Row 60 - Cell 2 62 Anton Schiffer (Ger) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 61 - Cell 2 63 Kaden Alexander Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 62 - Cell 2 64 Luke Matthew Fox (Aus) Lotto-Intermarché Row 63 - Cell 2 65 Camille Charret (Fra) Cofidis Row 64 - Cell 2 66 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Movistar Team Row 65 - Cell 2 67 Paul Double (GBr) Jayco-AlUla Row 66 - Cell 2 68 Robbe Dhondt (Bel) Picnic PostNL Row 67 - Cell 2 69 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 68 - Cell 2 70 Fernando Diego Pescador Castro (Col) Movistar Team Row 69 - Cell 2 71 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 70 - Cell 2 72 Max Van Der Meulen (Ned) Bahrain Victorious Row 71 - Cell 2 73 Michel Heßmann (Ger) Movistar Team Row 72 - Cell 2 74 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco-AlUla Row 73 - Cell 2 75 Chenglu Liu (Chn) China Anta- Mentech Cycling Team Row 74 - Cell 2 76 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 75 - Cell 2 77 Loe Van Belle (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 76 - Cell 2 78 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek Row 77 - Cell 2 79 Manuel Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 78 - Cell 2 80 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers Row 79 - Cell 2 81 Haijie Hu (Chn) Shenzhen Gineyea-Xidesheng Cycling Team Row 80 - Cell 2 82 Binyan Ma (Chn) China Anta- Mentech Cycling Team Row 81 - Cell 2 83 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 82 - Cell 2 84 Adrien Boichis (Fra) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 83 - Cell 2 85 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep Row 84 - Cell 2 86 Louis Barre (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 85 - Cell 2 87 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Jayco-AlUla Row 86 - Cell 2 88 Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 87 - Cell 2 89 Robert Donaldson (GBr) Jayco-AlUla Row 88 - Cell 2 90 Haoyu Su (Chn) XDS Astana Row 89 - Cell 2 91 Steff Cras (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep Row 90 - Cell 2 92 Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team Row 91 - Cell 2 93 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 92 - Cell 2 94 Vlad Van Mechelen (Bel) Bahrain Victorious Row 93 - Cell 2 95 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 94 - Cell 2 96 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost Row 95 - Cell 2 97 Yutao Shen (Chn) Row 96 - Cell 2 98 Daniel Skerl (Ita) Bahrain Victorious Row 97 - Cell 2 99 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto-Intermarché Row 98 - Cell 2 100 Frølich Mikkel Honoré (Den) EF Education-EasyPost Row 99 - Cell 2 101 Øxenberg Peter Hansen (Den) Ineos Grenadiers Row 100 - Cell 2 102 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché Row 101 - Cell 2 103 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis Row 102 - Cell 2 104 Daan Hoole (Ned) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 103 - Cell 2 105 Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) XDS Astana Row 104 - Cell 2 106 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 105 - Cell 2 107 Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 106 - Cell 2 108 Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Row 107 - Cell 2 109 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 108 - Cell 2 110 Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers Row 109 - Cell 2 111 Emil Herzog (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 110 - Cell 2 112 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 111 - Cell 2 113 Jamie Meehan (Irl) Cofidis Row 112 - Cell 2 114 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Lidl-Trek Row 113 - Cell 2 115 Samuele Battistella (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost Row 114 - Cell 2 116 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling Team Row 115 - Cell 2 117 William Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling Row 116 - Cell 2 118 Chenli Zhao (Chn) Shenzhen Gineyea-Xidesheng Cycling Team Row 117 - Cell 2 119 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Movistar Team Row 118 - Cell 2 120 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 119 - Cell 2 121 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek Row 120 - Cell 2 122 Rotem Tene (Isr) NSN Cycling Team Row 121 - Cell 2 123 Óscar Rodríguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers Row 122 - Cell 2 124 Julius Johansen (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 123 - Cell 2 125 Emīls Liepiņš (Lat) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 124 - Cell 2 126 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 125 - Cell 2 127 Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL Row 126 - Cell 2 128 Rune Herregodts (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 127 - Cell 2 129 Dillon Corkery (Irl) Picnic PostNL Row 128 - Cell 2 130 Simon Carr (GBr) Cofidis Row 129 - Cell 2 131 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco-AlUla Row 130 - Cell 2 132 Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto-Intermarché Row 131 - Cell 2 133 Sebastian Kolze Changizi (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Row 132 - Cell 2 134 Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling Row 133 - Cell 2 135 Titouan Fontaine (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:00:29 136 Laurenz Rex (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep Row 135 - Cell 2 137 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 136 - Cell 2 138 Niklas Behrens (Ger) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 137 - Cell 2 139 Jarrad Eriks Drizners (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 138 - Cell 2 140 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek Row 139 - Cell 2 141 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 140 - Cell 2 142 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 141 - Cell 2 143 Sean Flynn (GBr) Picnic PostNL 0:00:59 144 Warre Vangheluwe (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep Row 143 - Cell 2 145 Andrew August (USA) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:00 146 Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL 0:01:06 147 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:01:27 148 Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep Row 147 - Cell 2 149 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:02:00 DNF Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana Row 149 - Cell 2 DNS Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Tudor Pro Cycling Row 150 - Cell 2