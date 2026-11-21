Patience paid off for Gerben Kuypers at Saturday’s Rapencross, where the Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw rider claimed victory in the fourth round of the HG Cross series in Lokeren. After staying among the top four throughout the race, Kuypers moved to the front on the penultimate lap and held his position to the finish.

Setting the fastest lap, at 6:32, on the ninth and final lap, Kuypers held off, by a few seconds, Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon) and Cameron Mason (777TV), who finished second and third, respectively.

With team leader Michael Vanthourenhout absent, the 26-year-old Kuypers had the freedom to race for himself rather than set the pace early, making the most of the opportunity to claim his second win of the season.

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“I’m really proud [of the victory.] I was a bit nervous before the start because I had a little bit pain in my back, so I was a bit stressed if I could do my effort today. But in the end I stayed really calm and waited till the last two laps, and it was enough to beat the other ones,” Kuypers said.

Under sunny conditions, with the course drying off in some spots after rains earlier this week, Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Premier Tech) was the fastest off the start line. After one lap, 22 riders had pulled away on the technical course, which challenged with lots of short and steep climbs, forcing numerous dismounts.

Halfway through the race, the lead group had been whittled down to seven riders on the tough course. Along with Vandeputte, Kuypers, Wyseure and Mason were last year’s winner Joris Nieuwenhuis (Heizomat-Cube) and the Alpecin-Premier Tech duo of Jente Michels and Giel Lejeune.

With four laps to go, Mason started to apply pressure, using his technical skills to whittle the group down, and was constantly looking behind him to assess the damage. Behind him, Wyseure and Kuypers battled to stay in second spot, while Vandeputte and Lejeune had fallen off the pace,

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The British champion swung across the short finishing straight, with two laps to go, and Kuypers took over the pace-making, going all in and attacking on the steep sections, and held off his rivals.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pos Rider Time 1 Gerben Kuypers (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw Cycling Team 1:00:11 2 Joran Wyseure (Bel) Crelan-Corendon 1:00:13 3 Cameron Mason (GBr) 777Tv Cx Team 1:00:14 4 Jente Michels (Bel) 1:00:30 5 Giel Lejeune (Bel) 1:00:43 6 Niels Vandeputte (Bel) 1:00:57 7 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Heizomat - Cube 1:01:22 8 Witse Meeussen (Bel) Crelan-Corendon 1:01:33 9 Victor van de Putte (Bel) Charles Liégeois Cx Team 1:02:10 10 Jarno Bellens (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions 1:02:16 11 Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Crelan-Corendon 1:02:26 12 Mees Hendrikx (Ned) Team Bomba Join 1:02:34 13 Clement Horny (Bel) 1:02:53 14 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Crelan-Corendon 1:03:14 15 Kryštof Bažant (Cze) 1:03:59 16 Hannes Degenkolb (Ger) Heizomat - Cube 1:05:04 17 Wies Nuyens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw Cycling Team 1:05:12 18 Kenay de Moyer (Bel) 1:05:19 19 Toon Heirbaut (Bel) 1:05:32 20 Arthur Janssens (Bel) 1:05:46 21 Stan van Looy (Bel) 1:06:00 22 Loïc Vanlaere (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw Cycling Team 1:06:15 23 Milan de Nys (Bel) 1:06:15 24 Dean Harvey (Irl) -2 LAPS 25 Len Geerts (Bel) -2 LAPS 26 Miles Gevaert (Bel) -3 LAPS 27 Fionn Killeen (Irl) -4 LAPS 28 Lennert Lardenoit (Bel) -5 LAPS 29 Tetsuki Kaji (Jpn) -6 LAPS 30 Pol Flesch (Lux) -7 LAPS DNF Andrew Strohmeyer (USA) Competitive Edge Racing Row 30 - Cell 2 DNF Kay de Bruyckere (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw Cycling Team Row 31 - Cell 2 DNF Lennox Papi (Lux) Row 32 - Cell 2 DNF Tibo Vancompernolle (Bel) Row 33 - Cell 2 DNF Levi van Dijk (Ned) Row 34 - Cell 2

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