Tour of Guangxi: Milan Fretin wins again on stage 5 as Paul Magnier crashes in final kilometre

Milan Fretin (Cofidis) struck again at the Tour of Guangxi, the Belgian prevailing in a bunch sprint in Yizhou as overall leader Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) crashed in the final kilometre.

As was the case in the previous four stages of the race, stage 5 was always set to come down to a mass sprint finish, and so it proved as the peloton once again raced to finish as one.

The sprint was set up after the break of the day – featuring Patrick Gamper, Jasha Sütterlin (JaycoAlUla), Brandon Rivera (Netcompany Ineos), Baptiste Veistroffer (Lotto-Intermarché), Davide Formolo (Movistar), and Max Walker (EF Education-EasyPost) was caught 14km from the finish.

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Magnier, the winner of stages 1 and 4, looked to be the favourite once again, but the Frenchman didn't make the sprint, crashing along with Max Kanter (XDS-Astana) and several others as the peloton raced towards the finish line.

The dash for the line in Yizhou (Image credit: Getty Images)

A host of other top sprinters at the race avoided the carnage to contest victory, and it was Arvid de Kleijn (Tudor) who launched the dash for the line. Instead, it was Fretin who came out on top, timing his run just right to beat Matteo Moschetti (Pinarello-Q36.5) and Erlend Blikra (Uno-X Mobility) to the win.

Magnier may not have added to his win tally, but he can rest assured that he'll continue in the race lead after the stage, heading into stage 6 with a 10-second lead over stage 2 winner Frits Biesterbos (Picnic PostNL), who was also held up in the crash.

He's unlikely to hold the jersey all the way to the finish on Sunday, however, with the closing stage heading for the race's only uphill finish at Nongla Scenic Spot (3.2km at 7.3%).

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Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage 5 result Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Milan Fretin (Bel) Cofidis PRT 3:44:18 2 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility WTT Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Joshua Giddings (GBr) Lotto-Intermarché WTT Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe WTT Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Max Kanter (Ger) XDS Astana WTT Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Sam Welsford (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers WTT Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Cees Bol (Ned) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Oded Kogut (Isr) NSN Cycling Team WTT Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Laurenz Rex (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep WTT Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Matteo Milan (Ita) Groupama-FDJ United WTT Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Arjen Livyns (Bel) XDS Astana WTT Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Binyan Ma (Chn) China Anta- Mentech Cycling Team CTM Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Robert Donaldson (GBr) Jayco-AlUla WTT Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech WTT Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Arne Marit (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe WTT Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Brady Gilmore (Aus) NSN Cycling Team WTT Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech WTT Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Picnic PostNL WTT Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché WTT Row 21 - Cell 2 23 Breiner Henrik Pedersen (Den) Uno-X Mobility WTT Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Emils Liepins (Lat) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Luke Lamperti (USA) EF Education-EasyPost WTT Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Adrien Boichis (Fra) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe WTT Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Urianstad Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility WTT Row 27 - Cell 2 29 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United WTT Row 28 - Cell 2 30 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost WTT Row 29 - Cell 2 31 Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United WTT Row 30 - Cell 2 32 Pavel Novák (Cze) Movistar Team WTT Row 31 - Cell 2 33 Jamie Meehan (Irl) Cofidis PRT Row 32 - Cell 2 34 Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious WTT Row 33 - Cell 2 35 Jan Maas (Ned) Cofidis PRT Row 34 - Cell 2 36 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility WTT Row 35 - Cell 2 37 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT Row 36 - Cell 2 38 Chenli Zhao (Chn) Shenzhen Gineyea-Xidesheng Cycling Team CTM Row 37 - Cell 2 39 Joseph Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT Row 38 - Cell 2 40 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) Lidl-Trek WTT Row 39 - Cell 2 41 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Movistar Team WTT Row 40 - Cell 2 42 Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT Row 41 - Cell 2 43 Tijmen Graat (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike WTT Row 42 - Cell 2 44 Max Van Der Meulen (Ned) Bahrain Victorious WTT Row 43 - Cell 2 45 Ruidong Wang (Chn) Li Ning Star CTM Row 44 - Cell 2 46 Mattia Agostinacchio (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost WTT Row 45 - Cell 2 47 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers WTT Row 46 - Cell 2 48 Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers WTT Row 47 - Cell 2 49 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT Row 48 - Cell 2 50 Louis Barre (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike WTT Row 49 - Cell 2 51 Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost WTT Row 50 - Cell 2 52 Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team WTT Row 51 - Cell 2 53 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling Team WTT Row 52 - Cell 2 54 Manuel Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates-XRG WTT Row 53 - Cell 2 55 Fernando Diego Pescador Castro (Col) Movistar Team WTT Row 54 - Cell 2 56 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious WTT Row 55 - Cell 2 57 Nadav Raisberg (Isr) NSN Cycling Team WTT Row 56 - Cell 2 58 Paul Double (GBr) Jayco-AlUla WTT Row 57 - Cell 2 59 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT Row 58 - Cell 2 60 Haoyu Su (Chn) XDS Astana WTT Row 59 - Cell 2 61 Daan Hoole (Ned) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT Row 60 - Cell 2 62 Camille Charret (Fra) Cofidis PRT Row 61 - Cell 2 63 Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco-AlUla WTT Row 62 - Cell 2 64 Chenglu Liu (Chn) China Anta- Mentech Cycling Team CTM Row 63 - Cell 2 65 Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) XDS Astana WTT Row 64 - Cell 2 66 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe WTT Row 65 - Cell 2 67 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe WTT Row 66 - Cell 2 68 Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana WTT Row 67 - Cell 2 69 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT Row 68 - Cell 2 70 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Lidl-Trek WTT Row 69 - Cell 2 71 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché WTT Row 70 - Cell 2 72 William Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT Row 71 - Cell 2 73 Dries De Pooter (Bel) Jayco-AlUla WTT Row 72 - Cell 2 74 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek WTT Row 73 - Cell 2 75 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto-Intermarché WTT Row 74 - Cell 2 76 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates-XRG WTT Row 75 - Cell 2 77 Samuele Battistella (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost WTT Row 76 - Cell 2 78 Anton Schiffer (Ger) Visma-Lease a Bike WTT Row 77 - Cell 2 79 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis PRT Row 78 - Cell 2 80 Sunekær Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek WTT Row 79 - Cell 2 81 Loe Van Belle (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike WTT Row 80 - Cell 2 82 Frølich Mikkel Honoré (Den) EF Education-EasyPost WTT Row 81 - Cell 2 83 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility WTT Row 82 - Cell 2 84 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers WTT Row 83 - Cell 2 85 Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility WTT Row 84 - Cell 2 86 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious WTT Row 85 - Cell 2 87 Sean Flynn (GBr) Picnic PostNL WTT Row 86 - Cell 2 88 Titouan Fontaine (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United WTT Row 87 - Cell 2 89 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché WTT Row 88 - Cell 2 90 Andrew August (USA) Ineos Grenadiers WTT Row 89 - Cell 2 91 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco-AlUla WTT Row 90 - Cell 2 92 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco-AlUla WTT Row 91 - Cell 2 93 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility WTT Row 92 - Cell 2 94 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United WTT Row 93 - Cell 2 95 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Movistar Team WTT Row 94 - Cell 2 96 Artem Shmidt (USA) Ineos Grenadiers WTT Row 95 - Cell 2 97 Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG WTT Row 96 - Cell 2 98 Manlio Moro (Ita) Movistar Team WTT Row 97 - Cell 2 99 Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers WTT Row 98 - Cell 2 100 Øxenberg Peter Hansen (Den) Ineos Grenadiers WTT Row 99 - Cell 2 101 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United WTT Row 100 - Cell 2 102 Emil Herzog (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe WTT Row 101 - Cell 2 103 Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) NSN Cycling Team WTT Row 102 - Cell 2 104 Tom Donnenwirth (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United WTT Row 103 - Cell 2 105 Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG WTT Row 104 - Cell 2 106 Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL WTT Row 105 - Cell 2 107 Luke Matthew Fox (Aus) Lotto-Intermarché WTT Row 106 - Cell 2 108 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek WTT Row 107 - Cell 2 109 Steff Cras (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep WTT Row 108 - Cell 2 110 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek WTT Row 109 - Cell 2 111 Simon Carr (GBr) Cofidis PRT Row 110 - Cell 2 112 Daniel Skerl (Ita) Bahrain Victorious WTT Row 111 - Cell 2 113 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep WTT Row 112 - Cell 2 114 Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto-Intermarché WTT Row 113 - Cell 2 115 Julius Johansen (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG WTT Row 114 - Cell 2 116 Rune Herregodts (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG WTT Row 115 - Cell 2 117 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech WTT Row 116 - Cell 2 118 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT Row 117 - Cell 2 119 Yutao Shen Row 118 - Cell 2 120 Zhicheng Liu (Chn) Camp Cycling Team CTM Row 119 - Cell 2 121 Vlad Van Mechelen (Bel) Bahrain Victorious WTT Row 120 - Cell 2 122 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG WTT Row 121 - Cell 2 123 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT Row 122 - Cell 2 124 Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL WTT Row 123 - Cell 2 125 Sebastian Kolze Changizi (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT Row 124 - Cell 2 126 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep WTT Row 125 - Cell 2 127 Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep WTT Row 126 - Cell 2 128 Michel Heßmann (Ger) Movistar Team WTT Row 127 - Cell 2 129 Max Walker (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost WTT Row 128 - Cell 2 130 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) NSN Cycling Team WTT Row 129 - Cell 2 131 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech WTT Row 130 - Cell 2 132 Kaden Alexander Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech WTT Row 131 - Cell 2 133 Jarrad Eriks Drizners (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe WTT Row 132 - Cell 2 134 Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT 0:00:49 135 Rotem Tene (Isr) NSN Cycling Team WTT Row 134 - Cell 2 136 Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL WTT 0:00:00 137 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Jayco-AlUla WTT 0:01:03 138 Frits Biesterbos (Ned) Picnic PostNL WTT 0:00:00 139 Dillon Corkery (Irl) Picnic PostNL WTT Row 138 - Cell 2 140 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT 0:01:19 141 Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep WTT 0:00:00 142 Warre Vangheluwe (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep WTT 0:01:19 143 Niklas Behrens (Ger) Visma-Lease a Bike WTT Row 142 - Cell 2 DNS Robbe Dhondt (Bel) Picnic PostNL WTT Row 143 - Cell 2