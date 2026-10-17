Tour of Guangxi: Milan Fretin wins again on stage 5 as Paul Magnier crashes in final kilometre
Belgian beats Matteo Moschetti and Erlend Blikra in Yizhou while Magnier retains overall lead
Milan Fretin (Cofidis) struck again at the Tour of Guangxi, the Belgian prevailing in a bunch sprint in Yizhou as overall leader Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) crashed in the final kilometre.
As was the case in the previous four stages of the race, stage 5 was always set to come down to a mass sprint finish, and so it proved as the peloton once again raced to finish as one.
The sprint was set up after the break of the day – featuring Patrick Gamper, Jasha Sütterlin (JaycoAlUla), Brandon Rivera (Netcompany Ineos), Baptiste Veistroffer (Lotto-Intermarché), Davide Formolo (Movistar), and Max Walker (EF Education-EasyPost) was caught 14km from the finish.
Magnier, the winner of stages 1 and 4, looked to be the favourite once again, but the Frenchman didn't make the sprint, crashing along with Max Kanter (XDS-Astana) and several others as the peloton raced towards the finish line.
A host of other top sprinters at the race avoided the carnage to contest victory, and it was Arvid de Kleijn (Tudor) who launched the dash for the line. Instead, it was Fretin who came out on top, timing his run just right to beat Matteo Moschetti (Pinarello-Q36.5) and Erlend Blikra (Uno-X Mobility) to the win.
Magnier may not have added to his win tally, but he can rest assured that he'll continue in the race lead after the stage, heading into stage 6 with a 10-second lead over stage 2 winner Frits Biesterbos (Picnic PostNL), who was also held up in the crash.
He's unlikely to hold the jersey all the way to the finish on Sunday, however, with the closing stage heading for the race's only uphill finish at Nongla Scenic Spot (3.2km at 7.3%).
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Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Milan Fretin (Bel) Cofidis PRT
|
3:44:18
|
2
|
Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility WTT
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Joshua Giddings (GBr) Lotto-Intermarché WTT
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe WTT
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Max Kanter (Ger) XDS Astana WTT
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Sam Welsford (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers WTT
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Cees Bol (Ned) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Oded Kogut (Isr) NSN Cycling Team WTT
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
11
|
Laurenz Rex (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep WTT
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|
12
|
Matteo Milan (Ita) Groupama-FDJ United WTT
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|
13
|
Arjen Livyns (Bel) XDS Astana WTT
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|
14
|
Binyan Ma (Chn) China Anta- Mentech Cycling Team CTM
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|
15
|
Robert Donaldson (GBr) Jayco-AlUla WTT
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|
16
|
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech WTT
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|
17
|
Arne Marit (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe WTT
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|
18
|
Brady Gilmore (Aus) NSN Cycling Team WTT
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|
19
|
Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech WTT
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|
20
|
Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|
21
|
Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Picnic PostNL WTT
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|
22
|
Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché WTT
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|
23
|
Breiner Henrik Pedersen (Den) Uno-X Mobility WTT
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|
24
|
Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|
25
|
Emils Liepins (Lat) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|
26
|
Luke Lamperti (USA) EF Education-EasyPost WTT
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|
27
|
Adrien Boichis (Fra) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe WTT
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|
28
|
Urianstad Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility WTT
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|
29
|
Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United WTT
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|
30
|
Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost WTT
|Row 29 - Cell 2
|
31
|
Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United WTT
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|
32
|
Pavel Novák (Cze) Movistar Team WTT
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|
33
|
Jamie Meehan (Irl) Cofidis PRT
|Row 32 - Cell 2
|
34
|
Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious WTT
|Row 33 - Cell 2
|
35
|
Jan Maas (Ned) Cofidis PRT
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|
36
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility WTT
|Row 35 - Cell 2
|
37
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT
|Row 36 - Cell 2
|
38
|
Chenli Zhao (Chn) Shenzhen Gineyea-Xidesheng Cycling Team CTM
|Row 37 - Cell 2
|
39
|
Joseph Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT
|Row 38 - Cell 2
|
40
|
Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) Lidl-Trek WTT
|Row 39 - Cell 2
|
41
|
Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Movistar Team WTT
|Row 40 - Cell 2
|
42
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT
|Row 41 - Cell 2
|
43
|
Tijmen Graat (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike WTT
|Row 42 - Cell 2
|
44
|
Max Van Der Meulen (Ned) Bahrain Victorious WTT
|Row 43 - Cell 2
|
45
|
Ruidong Wang (Chn) Li Ning Star CTM
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|
46
|
Mattia Agostinacchio (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost WTT
|Row 45 - Cell 2
|
47
|
Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers WTT
|Row 46 - Cell 2
|
48
|
Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers WTT
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|
49
|
Brent Van Moer (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|
50
|
Louis Barre (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike WTT
|Row 49 - Cell 2
|
51
|
Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost WTT
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|
52
|
Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team WTT
|Row 51 - Cell 2
|
53
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling Team WTT
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|
54
|
Manuel Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates-XRG WTT
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|
55
|
Fernando Diego Pescador Castro (Col) Movistar Team WTT
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|
56
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious WTT
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|
57
|
Nadav Raisberg (Isr) NSN Cycling Team WTT
|Row 56 - Cell 2
|
58
|
Paul Double (GBr) Jayco-AlUla WTT
|Row 57 - Cell 2
|
59
|
Tom Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT
|Row 58 - Cell 2
|
60
|
Haoyu Su (Chn) XDS Astana WTT
|Row 59 - Cell 2
|
61
|
Daan Hoole (Ned) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|
62
|
Camille Charret (Fra) Cofidis PRT
|Row 61 - Cell 2
|
63
|
Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco-AlUla WTT
|Row 62 - Cell 2
|
64
|
Chenglu Liu (Chn) China Anta- Mentech Cycling Team CTM
|Row 63 - Cell 2
|
65
|
Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) XDS Astana WTT
|Row 64 - Cell 2
|
66
|
Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe WTT
|Row 65 - Cell 2
|
67
|
Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe WTT
|Row 66 - Cell 2
|
68
|
Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana WTT
|Row 67 - Cell 2
|
69
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT
|Row 68 - Cell 2
|
70
|
Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Lidl-Trek WTT
|Row 69 - Cell 2
|
71
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché WTT
|Row 70 - Cell 2
|
72
|
William Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT
|Row 71 - Cell 2
|
73
|
Dries De Pooter (Bel) Jayco-AlUla WTT
|Row 72 - Cell 2
|
74
|
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek WTT
|Row 73 - Cell 2
|
75
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto-Intermarché WTT
|Row 74 - Cell 2
|
76
|
Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates-XRG WTT
|Row 75 - Cell 2
|
77
|
Samuele Battistella (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost WTT
|Row 76 - Cell 2
|
78
|
Anton Schiffer (Ger) Visma-Lease a Bike WTT
|Row 77 - Cell 2
|
79
|
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis PRT
|Row 78 - Cell 2
|
80
|
Sunekær Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek WTT
|Row 79 - Cell 2
|
81
|
Loe Van Belle (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike WTT
|Row 80 - Cell 2
|
82
|
Frølich Mikkel Honoré (Den) EF Education-EasyPost WTT
|Row 81 - Cell 2
|
83
|
Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility WTT
|Row 82 - Cell 2
|
84
|
Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers WTT
|Row 83 - Cell 2
|
85
|
Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility WTT
|Row 84 - Cell 2
|
86
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious WTT
|Row 85 - Cell 2
|
87
|
Sean Flynn (GBr) Picnic PostNL WTT
|Row 86 - Cell 2
|
88
|
Titouan Fontaine (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United WTT
|Row 87 - Cell 2
|
89
|
Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché WTT
|Row 88 - Cell 2
|
90
|
Andrew August (USA) Ineos Grenadiers WTT
|Row 89 - Cell 2
|
91
|
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco-AlUla WTT
|Row 90 - Cell 2
|
92
|
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco-AlUla WTT
|Row 91 - Cell 2
|
93
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility WTT
|Row 92 - Cell 2
|
94
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United WTT
|Row 93 - Cell 2
|
95
|
Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Movistar Team WTT
|Row 94 - Cell 2
|
96
|
Artem Shmidt (USA) Ineos Grenadiers WTT
|Row 95 - Cell 2
|
97
|
Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG WTT
|Row 96 - Cell 2
|
98
|
Manlio Moro (Ita) Movistar Team WTT
|Row 97 - Cell 2
|
99
|
Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers WTT
|Row 98 - Cell 2
|
100
|
Øxenberg Peter Hansen (Den) Ineos Grenadiers WTT
|Row 99 - Cell 2
|
101
|
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United WTT
|Row 100 - Cell 2
|
102
|
Emil Herzog (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe WTT
|Row 101 - Cell 2
|
103
|
Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) NSN Cycling Team WTT
|Row 102 - Cell 2
|
104
|
Tom Donnenwirth (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United WTT
|Row 103 - Cell 2
|
105
|
Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG WTT
|Row 104 - Cell 2
|
106
|
Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL WTT
|Row 105 - Cell 2
|
107
|
Luke Matthew Fox (Aus) Lotto-Intermarché WTT
|Row 106 - Cell 2
|
108
|
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek WTT
|Row 107 - Cell 2
|
109
|
Steff Cras (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep WTT
|Row 108 - Cell 2
|
110
|
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek WTT
|Row 109 - Cell 2
|
111
|
Simon Carr (GBr) Cofidis PRT
|Row 110 - Cell 2
|
112
|
Daniel Skerl (Ita) Bahrain Victorious WTT
|Row 111 - Cell 2
|
113
|
Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep WTT
|Row 112 - Cell 2
|
114
|
Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto-Intermarché WTT
|Row 113 - Cell 2
|
115
|
Julius Johansen (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG WTT
|Row 114 - Cell 2
|
116
|
Rune Herregodts (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG WTT
|Row 115 - Cell 2
|
117
|
Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech WTT
|Row 116 - Cell 2
|
118
|
Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT
|Row 117 - Cell 2
|
119
|
Yutao Shen
|Row 118 - Cell 2
|
120
|
Zhicheng Liu (Chn) Camp Cycling Team CTM
|Row 119 - Cell 2
|
121
|
Vlad Van Mechelen (Bel) Bahrain Victorious WTT
|Row 120 - Cell 2
|
122
|
Florian Vermeersch (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG WTT
|Row 121 - Cell 2
|
123
|
Stan Dewulf (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT
|Row 122 - Cell 2
|
124
|
Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL WTT
|Row 123 - Cell 2
|
125
|
Sebastian Kolze Changizi (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT
|Row 124 - Cell 2
|
126
|
Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep WTT
|Row 125 - Cell 2
|
127
|
Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep WTT
|Row 126 - Cell 2
|
128
|
Michel Heßmann (Ger) Movistar Team WTT
|Row 127 - Cell 2
|
129
|
Max Walker (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost WTT
|Row 128 - Cell 2
|
130
|
Itamar Einhorn (Isr) NSN Cycling Team WTT
|Row 129 - Cell 2
|
131
|
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech WTT
|Row 130 - Cell 2
|
132
|
Kaden Alexander Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech WTT
|Row 131 - Cell 2
|
133
|
Jarrad Eriks Drizners (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe WTT
|Row 132 - Cell 2
|
134
|
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT
|
0:00:49
|
135
|
Rotem Tene (Isr) NSN Cycling Team WTT
|Row 134 - Cell 2
|
136
|
Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL WTT
|
0:00:00
|
137
|
Dries De Bondt (Bel) Jayco-AlUla WTT
|
0:01:03
|
138
|
Frits Biesterbos (Ned) Picnic PostNL WTT
|
0:00:00
|
139
|
Dillon Corkery (Irl) Picnic PostNL WTT
|Row 138 - Cell 2
|
140
|
Robbe Ghys (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT
|
0:01:19
|
141
|
Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep WTT
|
0:00:00
|
142
|
Warre Vangheluwe (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep WTT
|
0:01:19
|
143
|
Niklas Behrens (Ger) Visma-Lease a Bike WTT
|Row 142 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Robbe Dhondt (Bel) Picnic PostNL WTT
|Row 143 - Cell 2
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep
|
8:18:43
|
2
|
Frits Biesterbos (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
0:00:10
|
3
|
Max Kanter (Ger) XDS Astana
|
0:00:16
|
4
|
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:00:18
|
5
|
Manuel Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:00:19
|
6
|
Cees Bol (Ned) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:00:20
|
7
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:00:22
|
9
|
Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:00:23
|
11
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:00:24
|
12
|
Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|
13
|
Tom Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:00:25
|
14
|
Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|
15
|
Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:00:26
|
16
|
Arne Marit (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|
17
|
Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|
18
|
Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|
19
|
Breiner Henrik Pedersen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|
20
|
Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|
21
|
Nadav Raisberg (Isr) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|
22
|
Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|
23
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|
24
|
Jan Maas (Ned) Cofidis
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|
25
|
Urianstad Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|
26
|
Tijmen Graat (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|
27
|
Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|
28
|
Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Movistar Team
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|
29
|
Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|
30
|
Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 29 - Cell 2
|
31
|
Arjen Livyns (Bel) XDS Astana
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|
32
|
Louis Barre (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|
33
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 32 - Cell 2
|
34
|
Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) Lidl-Trek
|Row 33 - Cell 2
|
35
|
Sean Flynn (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|
36
|
Paul Double (GBr) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 35 - Cell 2
|
37
|
Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 36 - Cell 2
|
38
|
Loe Van Belle (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 37 - Cell 2
|
39
|
Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|Row 38 - Cell 2
|
40
|
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 39 - Cell 2
|
41
|
William Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 40 - Cell 2
|
42
|
Sebastian Kolze Changizi (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 41 - Cell 2
|
43
|
Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 42 - Cell 2
|
44
|
Fernando Diego Pescador Castro (Col) Movistar Team
|Row 43 - Cell 2
|
45
|
Daan Hoole (Ned) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|
46
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 45 - Cell 2
|
47
|
Jamie Meehan (Irl) Cofidis
|Row 46 - Cell 2
|
48
|
Adrien Boichis (Fra) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|
49
|
Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|
50
|
Tom Donnenwirth (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 49 - Cell 2
|
51
|
Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|
52
|
Brent Van Moer (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 51 - Cell 2
|
53
|
Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|
54
|
Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|
55
|
Michel Heßmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|
56
|
Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|
57
|
Frølich Mikkel Honoré (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 56 - Cell 2
|
58
|
Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) XDS Astana
|Row 57 - Cell 2
|
59
|
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|Row 58 - Cell 2
|
60
|
Steff Cras (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|Row 59 - Cell 2
|
61
|
Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|
62
|
Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|Row 61 - Cell 2
|
63
|
Max Van Der Meulen (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 62 - Cell 2
|
64
|
Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 63 - Cell 2
|
65
|
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
|Row 64 - Cell 2
|
66
|
Andrew August (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
|Row 65 - Cell 2
|
67
|
Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Movistar Team
|Row 66 - Cell 2
|
68
|
Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Lidl-Trek
|Row 67 - Cell 2
|
69
|
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 68 - Cell 2
|
70
|
Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|Row 69 - Cell 2
|
71
|
Emil Herzog (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 70 - Cell 2
|
72
|
Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 71 - Cell 2
|
73
|
Samuele Battistella (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 72 - Cell 2
|
74
|
Simon Carr (GBr) Cofidis
|Row 73 - Cell 2
|
75
|
Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 74 - Cell 2
|
76
|
Rune Herregodts (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 75 - Cell 2
|
77
|
Laurenz Rex (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:00:55
|
78
|
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 77 - Cell 2
|
79
|
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|Row 78 - Cell 2
|
80
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:01:15
|
81
|
Rotem Tene (Isr) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 80 - Cell 2
|
82
|
Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:01:18
|
83
|
Luke Matthew Fox (Aus) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:01:21
|
84
|
Haoyu Su (Chn) XDS Astana
|Row 83 - Cell 2
|
85
|
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:01:22
|
86
|
Joseph Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:01:24
|
87
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 86 - Cell 2
|
88
|
Øxenberg Peter Hansen (Den) Ineos Grenadiers
|Row 87 - Cell 2
|
89
|
Dillon Corkery (Irl) Picnic PostNL
|Row 88 - Cell 2
|
90
|
Robert Donaldson (GBr) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:01:33
|
91
|
Matteo Milan (Ita) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:01:34
|
92
|
Mattia Agostinacchio (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:01:38
|
93
|
Max Walker (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:02:23
|
94
|
Dries De Pooter (Bel) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:02:31
|
95
|
Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:02:35
|
96
|
Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:02:38
|
97
|
Vlad Van Mechelen (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:02:41
|
98
|
Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:02:58
|
99
|
Artem Shmidt (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
|
0:03:28
|
100
|
Robbe Ghys (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:05:45
|
101
|
Stan Dewulf (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:06:02
|
102
|
Anton Schiffer (Ger) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:06:06
|
103
|
Pavel Novák (Cze) Movistar Team
|
0:07:00
|
104
|
Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:08:53
|
105
|
Florian Vermeersch (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|Row 104 - Cell 2
|
106
|
Julius Johansen (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:10:31
|
107
|
Joshua Giddings (GBr) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:10:51
|
108
|
Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers
|
0:10:52
|
109
|
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|Row 108 - Cell 2
|
110
|
Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|Row 109 - Cell 2
|
111
|
Brady Gilmore (Aus) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:11:18
|
112
|
Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 111 - Cell 2
|
113
|
Emils Liepins (Lat) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:11:49
|
114
|
Yutao Shen
|Row 113 - Cell 2
|
115
|
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:12:38
|
116
|
Niklas Behrens (Ger) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:13:42
|
117
|
Dries De Bondt (Bel) Jayco-AlUla
|
0:16:48
|
118
|
Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
0:17:31
|
119
|
Sam Welsford (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|Row 118 - Cell 2
|
120
|
Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:17:33
|
121
|
Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
0:17:35
|
122
|
Oded Kogut (Isr) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:17:37
|
123
|
Luke Lamperti (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 122 - Cell 2
|
124
|
Manlio Moro (Ita) Movistar Team
|Row 123 - Cell 2
|
125
|
Itamar Einhorn (Isr) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 124 - Cell 2
|
126
|
Zhicheng Liu (Chn) Camp Cycling Team
|Row 125 - Cell 2
|
127
|
Camille Charret (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 126 - Cell 2
|
128
|
Sunekær Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek
|Row 127 - Cell 2
|
129
|
Milan Fretin (Bel) Cofidis
|
0:19:58
|
130
|
Titouan Fontaine (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:21:03
|
131
|
Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
0:22:30
|
132
|
Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:26:04
|
133
|
Binyan Ma (Chn) China Anta- Mentech Cycling Team
|Row 132 - Cell 2
|
134
|
Warre Vangheluwe (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:28:20
|
135
|
Kaden Alexander Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:28:29
|
136
|
Chenli Zhao (Chn) Shenzhen Gineyea-Xidesheng Cycling Team
|Row 135 - Cell 2
|
137
|
Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 136 - Cell 2
|
138
|
Daniel Skerl (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:28:46
|
139
|
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:28:57
|
140
|
Jarrad Eriks Drizners (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:29:28
|
141
|
Chenglu Liu (Chn) China Anta- Mentech Cycling Team
|
0:30:26
|
142
|
Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:31:10
|
143
|
Ruidong Wang (Chn) Li Ning Star
|
0:31:18
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.
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