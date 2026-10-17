Tour of Guangxi: Milan Fretin wins again on stage 5 as Paul Magnier crashes in final kilometre

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Belgian beats Matteo Moschetti and Erlend Blikra in Yizhou while Magnier retains overall lead

YIZHOU, CHINA - OCTOBER 17: Milan Fretin of Belgium and Cofidis Team celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 7th Tour of Guangxi 2026, Stage 5 a 170.1km stage from Jinchengjiang to Yizhou / #UCIWT / on October 17, 2026 in Yizhou, China. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Milan Fretin celebrates the win on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Milan Fretin (Cofidis) struck again at the Tour of Guangxi, the Belgian prevailing in a bunch sprint in Yizhou as overall leader Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) crashed in the final kilometre.

As was the case in the previous four stages of the race, stage 5 was always set to come down to a mass sprint finish, and so it proved as the peloton once again raced to finish as one.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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