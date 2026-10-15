Tour of Guangxi: Milan Fretin pips Biesterbos to stage 3 victory after well-placed Paul Magnier unclips during sprint

Milan Fretin (Cofidis) sped to victory on stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi, claiming the longest stage of the race in a messy sprint ahead of stage 2 winner Frits Biesterbos (Picnic PostNL).

With the finish line on a wide road into Bama, the sprint was spread all across the road with little room for organisation, and most sprinters in the wind early and making a desperate dash for the line.

Powering up the right-hand side of the road, Fretin just held Biesterbos off to claim the win, with Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) grabbing third. Fabio Jakobsen (Visma-Lease a Bike) had his best sprint of the week so far to take fourth.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

Stage 1 winner Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) had the best lead-out, dropped off just 150m from the line, but as he opened up his sprint he pulled his right foot out of his pedal and lost all speed. He was swamped by the pack and left banging his handlebars in frustration as he crossed the line in 21st.

Magnier's misfortune and Biesterbos' second place means that the Dutchman now takes over the lead of the race, donning the red jersey on Thursday, though a hilly day on stage 4 means he probably won't hold onto it for long.

Biesterbos moved into the red leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though it finished in a sprint, stage 3 from Jingxi to Bama was an undulating and long 212km day, with four climbs in the final 60km as the difficulty began to ramp up in China.

A three-man breakaway of Jasha Sütterlin (Jayco AlUla), Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Premier Tech) and Wang Ruidong (China) went away early in the stage, with Wang's efforts in the climbs earning him the KoM jersey.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite the profile of the final part of the stage looking ripe for attacks, it wasn't quite as aggressive as it could have been, with the leaders not caught until 20km to go with Wang valiantly pushing on solo to be the final escapee.

From there, Soudal-QuickStep and Decathlon CMA CGM kept the pace high and controlled enough to discourage any attacks and keep things together for their desired bunch sprint – though ultimately both teams got little for their efforts, with Magnier's incident costing him, and Olav Kooij not able to contest the sprint.

The Tour of Guangxi kicks up a notch tomorrow, with four categorised climbs and many more uncategorised ascents on a day that takes in over 2,700m of climbing before a downhill finish into Tian'e.

Results