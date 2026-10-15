Tour of Guangxi: Milan Fretin pips Biesterbos to stage 3 victory after well-placed Paul Magnier unclips during sprint

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Messy bunch sprint leaves Magnier frustrated but Cofidis get a big win

Milan Fretin celebrates winning stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi 2026
Milan Fretin celebrates winning stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Milan Fretin (Cofidis) sped to victory on stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi, claiming the longest stage of the race in a messy sprint ahead of stage 2 winner Frits Biesterbos (Picnic PostNL).

With the finish line on a wide road into Bama, the sprint was spread all across the road with little room for organisation, and most sprinters in the wind early and making a desperate dash for the line.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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