Thibau Nys (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) was pushed to the limit by Witse Meeussen (Crelan-Corendon) in an explosive finale at be-Mine Cross, the third round of the X2O Trofee in Beringen. The pair raced to the line, where European champion Nys edged Meeussen in a sprint to claim victory. Meeussen banged his handlebars as he crossed the line in frustration for second place.

Nys knows the technical course well, having claimed his first professional victory there in 2023 before successfully defending his Belgian champion’s jersey in Beringen in January. Though he lived up to his pre-race favourite billing, it was far from easy.

Over eight laps on one of the hilliest circuits of the season, featuring two punishing climbs, Nys made several bobbles and was forced into a thrilling battle with Meeussen rather than the anticipated showdown with Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw), who finished third.

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With one lap to go, Meeussen led the front group across the line, with Vanthourenhout, Nys, Jentse Michels (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Gerben Kuypers (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw) and Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon). Nys tried to break the group on the first climb but couldn’t ride the entire ascent, slotting into second with Vanthourenhout glued to his wheel.

On the following off-camber section, Nys bobbled while taking the lower line and had to stop, with Vanthourenhout caught behind him. Meeussen, who took the upper line, capitalised to open a small gap, with Michels following.

Nys chased back on and went full gas after overtaking Meeussen before the second descent. But Meeussen was not giving up, closing down the few metres as Nys led the duo on the short finishing straight.

Nys has won four races out of four this season so far, including all three X2O Trofee races.

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“It was a tough battle. I think, for the first time, we see some really nice cyclo-cross conditions, with the mud and the tricky corners. It was quite slippery, and we saw a really hard race. It was difficult to make a gap, and, yeah, I was on the limit,” Nys said.

“I couldn't really make a huge difference, so I had to gamble on the last lap because I could not really put a lot of length [gap] in my accelerations.”

“It was a close one. I think Witse did a really good job, coming in the inside in the last two corners, but I felt him coming and I think I did the right move.”

Both Nys and Vanthourenhout got off to a slow start as Kuypers took the holeshot, leading the 28-rider field onto a course that can best be described as a combination of cyclo-cross and mountain bike terrain. By the end of the second lap, all three had worked their way into the leading nine.

The front group was eventually whittled down after Nys moved to the front and repeatedly changed pace to put pressure on his rivals. However, after a bike change, he found himself at the back of the group and forced to chase as Kuypers accelerated.

Halfway in the race, Nys and Vanthourenhout had pulled away with nine seconds on the chase group of Kuypers, Wyseure, Michels, and Meeussen. But Nys, who had been trying to ride up the climb, bobbled and came to a stop after unclipping late, which allowed the chasers to catch back on.

Inside of three laps to go, Meeussen upped the pace, and though he stretched the lead group, the six riders were still together as they heard the bell for the final lap.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pos Rider Time 1 Thibau Nys (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions 1:00:47 2 Witse Meeussen (Bel) Crelan-Corendon 1:00:47 3 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw Cycling Team 1:00:50 4 Jente Michels (Bel) 1:00:50 5 Gerben Kuypers (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw Cycling Team 1:01:01 6 Joran Wyseure (Bel) Crelan-Corendon 1:01:17 7 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Heizomat - Cube 1:01:39 8 Cameron Mason (GBr) 777Tv Cx Team 1:01:49 9 Ryan Kamp (Ned) Team Bomba Join 1:02:24 10 Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Crelan-Corendon 1:02:26 11 Victor van de Putte (Bel) Charles Liégeois Cx Team 1:02:27 12 Jarno Bellens (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions 1:03:58 13 Arne Baers (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions 1:04:14 14 Danny van Lierop (Ned) Heizomat - Cube 1:04:37 15 Kay de Bruyckere (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw Cycling Team 1:05:04 16 Arthur Soontjens (Bel) 1:06:13 17 Dylan Zakrajsek (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 1:07:33 18 Remon Delnoije (Ned) 1:08:21 19 Nick Klijn (Ned) 1:09:03 DNF Mees Hendrikx (Ned) Team Bomba Join Row 19 - Cell 2 DNF Andrew Strohmeyer (USA) Competitive Edge Racing Row 20 - Cell 2 DNF Dean Harvey (Irl) Row 21 - Cell 2

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