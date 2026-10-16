Eneco Tour: Mick van Dijke nets maiden pro win as Victor Campenaerts moves into race lead on breathless stage 3

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Dutch and Belgian riders combine in breakaway to share prizes in Watersley

Mick Van Dijke of Netherlands and Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 2nd Eneco Tour 2026, Stage 3 a 110.5km stage from Sittard to Watersley on October 16, 2026 in Watersley, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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After a breathless day of racing, with groups split all over the road, Mick van Dijke (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) took the first professional win of his career from the breakaway on stage 3 of the Eneco Tour in Watersley.

The Dutch rider won ahead of new race leader Victor Campenaerts (Visma-Lease a Bike), after the pair bridged across to the original break in the last 33km, before getting away as the lead duo in the last 18km, and battling out the uphill sprint for the win.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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