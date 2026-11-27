Competitive Cyclist has a wide range of Continental tyres discounted this Black Friday, including the Grand Prix 5000 range for road riders, the Terra tyres for gravel and the full range of Continental MTB tyres.

Continental road bike tyres

(Image credit: Paul Brett)

Continental's full range of road bike tyres is discounted, from the Grand Prix 5000 TT TR, right through to the Gator Hardshell, so if we haven't mentioned the tyre you're looking for here, chances are you'll find it with a 20% Black Friday discount at Competitive Cyclist.

Summer road tyre Save 20% ($22.99) Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR: was $114.95 now $91.96 at Competitive Cyclist A go-to summer racing and riding tyre, the Grand Prix 5000 S TR is fast-rolling and comfortable. Competitive Cyclist is selling the tyre with tan or black sidewalls in 25mm, 28mm, 30mm and 32mm widths. It's also availble in 35mm in black only. Read more Read less ▼

All-seasons road tyre Save 20% ($23.19) Continental Grand Prix 5000 AS TR: was $115.95 now $92.76 at Competitive Cyclist Available in 25mm, 28mm, 32mm and 35mm widths, the GP 5000 AS TR is Continental's latest generation all-weather tyre. It's more robust than the S TR summer tyre, but retains its fast rolling, confident handling, with a BlackChili compound formulated for wet grip. Available with black or tan sidewalls, the black sidewall variant includes a black reflective strip for enhanced night visibility. Read more Read less ▼

Continental gravel bike tyres

Conti's gravel bike tyre range handles the full spread of off-road conditions from dry and fast to slow and sloppy. There are plenty of tyre widths available.

(Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Fast gravel tyre Save 20% ($15.59) Continental Terra Speed: was $77.95 now $62.36 at Competitive Cyclist A fast-rolling gravel tyre with top traction in dry conditions, the Terra Speed is available in 35mm, 40mm and 45mm widths and with black or tan sidewalls. Read more Read less ▼

All-rounder gravel tyre Save 20% ($11.99) Continental Terra Trail: was $59.95 now $47.96 at Competitive Cyclist The Terra Trail is available in the same 35mm, 40mm and 45mm widths as the Terra Speed. It's more of an all-rounder and can handle more technical and loose trails, while still being fast rolling. Read more Read less ▼

Continental mountain bike tyres

(Image credit: Future)

There are discounts on the full range of Continental MTB tyres at Competitive Cyclist, so you can fit out your mountain bike too - or your gravel bike if you have the clearance for MTB tyres.

Fast XC tyre Save 20% ($16.99) Continental Dubnital : was $84.95 now $67.96 at Competitive Cyclist Competitive Cyclist is selling the Dubnital with a discount in 29in and 27.5in and 700c sizes, with trail casing and race casing options. It's a go-to XC tyre for hardpack and rocky ground with a tread pattern that maximises grip. Read more Read less ▼