Huge tire deals on GP5000, Dubnital and Kryptotal as Continental's range-topping rubber gets the Black Friday treatment at Competitive Cyclist
Stay rubber side down for less with discounts on Continental's road, gravel and MTB tyres this Black Friday
Competitive Cyclist has a wide range of Continental tyres discounted this Black Friday, including the Grand Prix 5000 range for road riders, the Terra tyres for gravel and the full range of Continental MTB tyres.
Continental road bike tyres
Continental's full range of road bike tyres is discounted, from the Grand Prix 5000 TT TR, right through to the Gator Hardshell, so if we haven't mentioned the tyre you're looking for here, chances are you'll find it with a 20% Black Friday discount at Competitive Cyclist.
A go-to summer racing and riding tyre, the Grand Prix 5000 S TR is fast-rolling and comfortable. Competitive Cyclist is selling the tyre with tan or black sidewalls in 25mm, 28mm, 30mm and 32mm widths. It's also availble in 35mm in black only.
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Available in 25mm, 28mm, 32mm and 35mm widths, the GP 5000 AS TR is Continental's latest generation all-weather tyre. It's more robust than the S TR summer tyre, but retains its fast rolling, confident handling, with a BlackChili compound formulated for wet grip.
Available with black or tan sidewalls, the black sidewall variant includes a black reflective strip for enhanced night visibility.
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Continental gravel bike tyres
Conti's gravel bike tyre range handles the full spread of off-road conditions from dry and fast to slow and sloppy. There are plenty of tyre widths available.
A fast-rolling gravel tyre with top traction in dry conditions, the Terra Speed is available in 35mm, 40mm and 45mm widths and with black or tan sidewalls.
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The Terra Trail is available in the same 35mm, 40mm and 45mm widths as the Terra Speed. It's more of an all-rounder and can handle more technical and loose trails, while still being fast rolling.
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Continental mountain bike tyres
There are discounts on the full range of Continental MTB tyres at Competitive Cyclist, so you can fit out your mountain bike too - or your gravel bike if you have the clearance for MTB tyres.
Competitive Cyclist is selling the Dubnital with a discount in 29in and 27.5in and 700c sizes, with trail casing and race casing options. It's a go-to XC tyre for hardpack and rocky ground with a tread pattern that maximises grip.
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If you're looking for more grip for trail and enduro riding, the Kryptotal offers an aggressive tread and stability to keep you rubber side down whatever the trail throws at you.
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Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages.
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