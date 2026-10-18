Tour of Guangxi: Jarno Widar soars to overall victory on closing queen stage

Jarno Widar celebrates overall victory on the Tour of Guangxi

Jarno Widar (Lotto-Intermarché) scored the first stage race victory on his career on the final day of the Tour of Guangxi, soaring to the queen stage win atop the final hilltop finish in NongLa.

The 20-year-old dropped Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) on the closing ascent to solo home, with the Briton finishing six seconds down at the top. Louis Barré (Visma-Lease a Bike) rounded out the podium, 10 seconds down, after attacking in the final kilometre of the 3.2km climb from the favourites group.

Pidcock countered the Frenchman's move, leaving him on the back foot and out of contention for the win. Pidcock countered, and only Widar was able to go with him. In the end, Widar had the most power on the final run to the line, outstripping Pidcock to take the glory of the overall title.

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Widar takes the Tour of Guangxi win by nine seconds from Pidcock, while Barré occupied the final step on the overall podium, 16 seconds off Widar.

Former race leader and double stage winner Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) finished 12:16 down on the final stage, dropping out of the leader's jersey. He held on to win the points jersey, however, while Baptiste Veistroffer (Lotto-Intermarché) made it a double success for his team with the mountain jersey triumph.

The final podium of the Tour of Guangxi – Jarno Widar leads Tom Pidcock and Louise Barré (Image credit: Getty Images)

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Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage result Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché WTT 3:39:05 2 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT 0:00:06 3 Louis Barre (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike WTT 0:00:10 4 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT 0:00:11 5 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility WTT 0:00:15 6 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) Lidl-Trek WTT 0:00:16 7 Øxenberg Peter Hansen (Den) Ineos Grenadiers WTT 0:00:19 8 Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United WTT 0:00:21 9 Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious WTT Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe WTT 0:00:23 11 Manuel Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates-XRG WTT 0:00:26 12 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Movistar Team WTT 0:00:27 13 Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) XDS Astana WTT Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers WTT 0:00:30 15 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility WTT 0:00:32 16 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe WTT Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Paul Double (GBr) Jayco-AlUla WTT Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Andrew August (USA) Ineos Grenadiers WTT Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) NSN Cycling Team WTT 0:00:36 20 Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana WTT 0:00:38 21 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT 0:00:40 22 Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility WTT 0:00:43 23 Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL WTT Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious WTT 0:00:47 25 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto-Intermarché WTT Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Tijmen Graat (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike WTT 0:00:49 27 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost WTT 0:00:50 28 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Movistar Team WTT 0:00:53 29 Adrien Boichis (Fra) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe WTT Row 28 - Cell 2 30 Frølich Mikkel Honoré (Den) EF Education-EasyPost WTT Row 29 - Cell 2 31 Jamie Meehan (Irl) Cofidis PRT Row 30 - Cell 2 32 Daan Hoole (Ned) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT 0:01:06 33 Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco-AlUla WTT 0:01:08 34 William Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT 0:01:16 35 Fernando Diego Pescador Castro (Col) Movistar Team WTT 0:01:22 36 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers WTT 0:01:24 37 Pavel Novák (Cze) Movistar Team WTT 0:01:28 38 Steff Cras (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep WTT Row 37 - Cell 2 39 Anton Schiffer (Ger) Visma-Lease a Bike WTT 0:01:31 40 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis PRT 0:01:42 41 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Lidl-Trek WTT Row 40 - Cell 2 42 Frits Biesterbos (Ned) Picnic PostNL WTT Row 41 - Cell 2 43 Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team WTT 0:01:44 44 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United WTT 0:01:50 45 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT Row 44 - Cell 2 46 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling Team WTT 0:01:55 47 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United WTT 0:01:59 48 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech WTT 0:02:04 49 Haoyu Su (Chn) XDS Astana WTT 0:02:06 50 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep WTT 0:02:09 51 Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers WTT 0:02:15 52 Milan Vader (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT 0:02:17 53 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Jayco-AlUla WTT Row 52 - Cell 2 54 Tom Donnenwirth (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United WTT Row 53 - Cell 2 55 Loe Van Belle (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike WTT Row 54 - Cell 2 56 Joseph Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT 0:02:26 57 Nadav Raisberg (Isr) NSN Cycling Team WTT 0:02:31 58 Sean Flynn (GBr) Picnic PostNL WTT Row 57 - Cell 2 59 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech WTT 0:02:42 60 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility WTT 0:02:48 61 Jan Maas (Ned) Cofidis PRT Row 60 - Cell 2 62 Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG WTT 0:02:57 63 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT 0:03:03 64 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek WTT 0:03:08 65 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek WTT 0:03:18 66 Brady Gilmore (Aus) NSN Cycling Team WTT 0:03:24 67 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT 0:03:30 68 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United WTT 0:03:45 69 Mattia Agostinacchio (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost WTT 0:04:04 70 Cees Bol (Ned) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT Row 69 - Cell 2 71 Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost WTT Row 70 - Cell 2 72 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché WTT Row 71 - Cell 2 73 Arjen Livyns (Bel) XDS Astana WTT Row 72 - Cell 2 74 Chenglu Liu (Chn) China Anta- Mentech Cycling Team CTM 0:04:12 75 Simon Carr (GBr) Cofidis PRT 0:04:18 76 Luke Lamperti (USA) EF Education-EasyPost WTT 0:04:32 77 Camille Charret (Fra) Cofidis PRT 0:04:36 78 Urianstad Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility WTT 0:04:50 79 Rune Herregodts (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG WTT 0:04:59 80 Titouan Fontaine (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United WTT Row 79 - Cell 2 81 Emils Liepins (Lat) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT 0:05:07 82 Yutao Shen 0:05:20 83 Arne Marit (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe WTT 0:05:53 84 Manlio Moro (Ita) Movistar Team WTT Row 83 - Cell 2 85 Robert Donaldson (GBr) Jayco-AlUla WTT Row 84 - Cell 2 86 Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL WTT Row 85 - Cell 2 87 Julius Johansen (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG WTT 0:05:56 88 Luke Matthew Fox (Aus) Lotto-Intermarché WTT 0:06:01 89 Joshua Giddings (GBr) Lotto-Intermarché WTT Row 88 - Cell 2 90 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché WTT Row 89 - Cell 2 91 Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT 0:06:16 92 Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto-Intermarché WTT 0:06:19 93 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Jayco-AlUla WTT 0:06:41 94 Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep WTT Row 93 - Cell 2 95 Dries De Pooter (Bel) Jayco-AlUla WTT Row 94 - Cell 2 96 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech WTT 0:06:46 97 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT Row 96 - Cell 2 98 Chenli Zhao (Chn) Shenzhen Gineyea-Xidesheng Cycling Team CTM 0:07:03 99 Michel Heßmann (Ger) Movistar Team WTT 0:07:31 100 Emil Herzog (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe WTT Row 99 - Cell 2 101 Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT 0:07:38 102 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech WTT Row 101 - Cell 2 103 Daniel Skerl (Ita) Bahrain Victorious WTT Row 102 - Cell 2 104 Sebastian Kolze Changizi (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT 0:07:46 105 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek WTT 0:07:48 106 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco-AlUla WTT Row 105 - Cell 2 107 Max Walker (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost WTT 0:07:50 108 Milan Fretin (Bel) Cofidis PRT 0:07:55 109 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious WTT 0:08:02 110 Oded Kogut (Isr) NSN Cycling Team WTT 0:08:04 111 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) NSN Cycling Team WTT Row 110 - Cell 2 112 Rotem Tene (Isr) NSN Cycling Team WTT 0:08:10 113 Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG WTT 0:08:13 114 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates-XRG WTT Row 113 - Cell 2 115 Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL WTT 0:08:16 116 Dillon Corkery (Irl) Picnic PostNL WTT Row 115 - Cell 2 117 Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT 0:08:42 118 Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT Row 117 - Cell 2 119 Max Kanter (Ger) XDS Astana WTT 0:08:44 120 Matteo Milan (Ita) Groupama-FDJ United WTT 0:09:26 121 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe WTT Row 120 - Cell 2 122 Binyan Ma (Chn) China Anta- Mentech Cycling Team CTM Row 121 - Cell 2 123 Kaden Alexander Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech WTT Row 122 - Cell 2 124 Jarrad Eriks Drizners (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe WTT Row 123 - Cell 2 125 Zhicheng Liu (Chn) Camp Cycling Team CTM Row 124 - Cell 2 126 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG WTT Row 125 - Cell 2 127 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep WTT Row 126 - Cell 2 128 Breiner Henrik Pedersen (Den) Uno-X Mobility WTT 0:09:42 129 Vlad Van Mechelen (Bel) Bahrain Victorious WTT 0:09:45 130 Max Van Der Meulen (Ned) Bahrain Victorious WTT Row 129 - Cell 2 131 Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility WTT 0:09:50 132 Sunekær Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek WTT 0:10:23 133 Samuele Battistella (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost WTT 0:11:32 134 Niklas Behrens (Ger) Visma-Lease a Bike WTT 0:12:00 135 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Picnic PostNL WTT Row 134 - Cell 2 136 Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep WTT 0:12:16 137 Laurenz Rex (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep WTT Row 136 - Cell 2 138 Warre Vangheluwe (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep WTT 0:12:19 139 Sam Welsford (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers WTT 0:12:21 140 Artem Shmidt (USA) Ineos Grenadiers WTT Row 139 - Cell 2 141 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers WTT 0:12:29 142 Ruidong Wang (Chn) Li Ning Star CTM 0:12:31 143 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT 0:13:01

Swipe to scroll horizontally Final general classification Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Jarno Widar (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 22:22:45 2 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 0:00:09 3 Louis Barre (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:00:16 4 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 5 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:00:22 6 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) Lidl-Trek 0:00:26 7 Manuel Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:00:29 8 Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:31 9 Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:33 11 Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) XDS Astana 0:00:37 12 Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Movistar Team Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:40 14 Paul Double (GBr) Jayco-AlUla 0:00:42 15 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Andrew August (USA) Ineos Grenadiers Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) NSN Cycling Team 0:00:46 19 Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana 0:00:48 20 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 0:00:50 21 Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:00:53 22 Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic PostNL Row 21 - Cell 2 23 Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:55 24 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:56 25 Reuben Thompson (NZl) Lotto-Intermarché 0:00:5