Tour of Guangxi: Jarno Widar soars to overall victory on closing queen stage

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Belgian beats Tom Pidcock and Louis Barré on NongLa summit finish

NONGLA, CHINA - OCTOBER 18: Jarno Widar of Belgium and Team Lotto Intermarche celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 7th Tour of Guangxi 2026, Stage 6 a 165.8km stage from Yizhou to NongLa 617m / #UCIWT / on October 18, 2026 in NongLa, China. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jarno Widar celebrates overall victory on the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Jarno Widar (Lotto-Intermarché) scored the first stage race victory on his career on the final day of the Tour of Guangxi, soaring to the queen stage win atop the final hilltop finish in NongLa.

The 20-year-old dropped Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) on the closing ascent to solo home, with the Briton finishing six seconds down at the top. Louis Barré (Visma-Lease a Bike) rounded out the podium, 10 seconds down, after attacking in the final kilometre of the 3.2km climb from the favourites group.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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