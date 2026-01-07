Grand Tour champion Simon Yates announces shock early retirement at 33

Reigning Giro d'Italia champion Simon Yates has made a surprising decision to retire from professional cycling at 33, Visma-Lease a Bike announced on Wednesday.



After 13 years at the top level that saw him win two Grand Tours, 10 GT stages, and 36 professional races, the British rider has called time on his successful career with "deep pride and a sense of peace."



"Dear all, I have made the decision to retire from professional cycling. This may come as a surprise to many, but it is not a decision I have made lightly," said Yates in the shock announcement on social media.

"I have been thinking about it for a long time, and it now feels like the right moment to step away from the sport."

His unexpected decision means his emotional full circle victory at the 2025 Giro -claimed via a stunning stage triumph in Sestrière and the conquering of the climb which had been his nightmare seven years before - followed by a mountain stage in the first week of the Tour de France, were his last two victories in the sport.



Born and raised alongside twin brother and fellow professional Adam in Bury, Yates journeyed into the world of pro cycling through British Cycling, racing on the track and even becoming points race World Champion in 2013.



On the road, Yates burst onto the scene fully at the 2013 Tour de l'Avenir with two mountain stage wins to Chatel and Morzine and finishing 10th overall while Adam finished as the GC runner-up.



Only a year later, he was thrust into the WorldTour with Orica GreenEdge, where he would spend the majority of his career. Yates looked back fondly on these earlier memories, thanking those who had helped him along the way in his shock announcement.



"Cycling has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. From racing on the track at the Manchester Velodrome, to competing and winning on the biggest stage and representing my country at the Olympic Games, it has shaped every chapter of my life," said Yates.



"I am deeply proud of what I have managed to achieve and equally grateful for the lessons that came with it. While the victories will always stand out, the harder days and setbacks were just as important. They taught me resilience and patience, and made the successes mean even more.



"To everyone who has supported me along the way, from the staff to my

teammates, your unwavering belief and loyalty made it possible for me to realise my own dreams. Whenever I doubted myself, you never did. Thank you."

Yates took a paycut to join Visma from Jayco AlUla in 2025 and flourished at the Dutch super team, winning the Giro and burying the demons from the 2018 edition, when he famously lost the overall lead to Chris Froome and fell out of contention completely on stage 18 up the Colle delle Finestre.

Despite this high point, Yates came to the conclusion that 2026 was the right time to hang up the wheels, with the full support of his team, who were, of course, disappointed at the calibre of rider they were losing.

"With Simon, we won the Giro d’Italia last year, an incredibly special achievement for both him and the team. That was one of the major goals of the season, for us as a team and for Simon personally," said Visma's Head of Racing, Grischa Niermann.

"The fact that he also went on to win a stage in the Tour de France underlines his class. It is a shame that he is stopping now, but he does so at an absolute high point.

"Simon was an exceptional climber and general classification rider who always delivered when it mattered most. In the Giro, he peaked at a moment when almost no one expected him to be able to win anymore, which truly characterizes him as a rider."

One of the best British riders in history, Yates signed off from the sport with these words in the emotional letter posted to Visma's social media pages:

"To my team, Team Visma–Lease a Bike, thank you for your understanding and support of my decision to stop now. You gave me the opportunity to rewrite my history, and through trust and belief, we did it together. Thank you," he said.

"To my family, you shared the sacrifices that came with this sport. The absences and missed birthdays were never easy, yet you understood what this journey meant to me and supported it wholeheartedly. I owe you more than I can ever properly express. Thank you.

"I step away from professional cycling with deep pride and a sense of peace. This chapter has given me more than I ever imagined. Memories and moments that will stay with me long after the racing ends and for whatever comes next.

"Thank you for the journey."

