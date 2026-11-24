The EuroCrossAcademy (ECA) is in its 24th season of directing European cyclocross competition blocks for young, aspiring student-athletes. In November, the junior 15-16 (nieuwelingen) riders complete a block of races in The Netherlands and Belgium. In December, the ECA will direct a junior 17-18 block during the kerstperiode in Belgium. This is the first of four rider diaries from the programme.

Throughout life you develop a daily routine. Wake up, get dressed, eat breakfast, brush your teeth, go to school or work and so on. After a while you get used to it and don't know anything else. Humans yearn for these cycles and routines.

When you move somewhere, you pick up what you're comfortable and familiar with and shift to that new cycle as fast as possible. Humans also yearn for comfort. If something in the cycle isn't right or isn't working, you might not notice because that's what you've been doing every day.

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This type of routine is what I've experienced with my pre-race warm-up. Every warm-up, I pedal easy in the sections between sprints, push it during the sprints, and repeat. I have been in this routine, over and over, but gradually/finally, I started to notice something wasn't right. My body wasn't ready when the race started. My mind wasn't in it.

Elsie Linton clears the barriers during the Spijkenisse race (Image credit: Amanda Crow)

The first thing people do when something isn't right is try to fix it, so I went to my coach and told her what was happening. We thought through it and decided to tweak my warm-up slightly to see if it would help. The next race I went through with the new warm-up. I got up to the line, gun went off, but still my body and brain just weren't in it.

At this point I wondered if maybe it wasn't what my warm-up was or wasn't, but how I was or wasn't doing my warm-up. Still with this thought, I didn't know what to do. It wasn't until I started noticing how my races went. Their pattern.

In the start I would be racing, but in the end, I would be fighting. Every minute of the race my body was getting more ready, going faster. This is when I realized that I needed the boost in the beginning to stay with those front girls.

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That's when I knew what I would try with my next warm-up routine. When I don't know what to do or am stuck, I yearn for help, for someone to tell me what to do and sometimes that's good. You just need a little push. But sometimes, all you need is to listen to your own body and think about exactly what you need to do, what you should do.

Elsie Linton takes the win on the Vam-berg (Image credit: Amanda Crow)

I finally put this idea into action and finally got into my new cycle. But this time, it was not a known routine, not a comfort cycle, but a cycle I felt confident in. One where I felt like I could adjust when I knew my body needed the tweaking.

Now, when I warm-up, I've realized that not only am I getting ready to race, but I'm thinking about how I feel, what I need to do to feel my best, be my best.

Following the exact heart rate numbers every warm-up isn't going to set me up well for every race I do. One day my legs might be feeling ready to go and the next they might be tired and totally shot. Doing the same warm-up for both of those days might not get me to the place I need to be. I would ride endurance pace in between the sprints, but when I felt my body needed a rest, I would spin them out.

Now with my new three-minute build, I don't start sprinting right from the beginning because I can't hold it the whole time. Now I slowly work up to my fastest and maybe every warm-up, the one-, two-, and three-minute stages are at different speeds. And I've learned that's OK. It's not the perfect speed I'm working for; it's the perfect feeling my body needs. That's what's important.

As much as I need the strength and the endurance for races, I also need the mindset. If I don't believe in something, it probably won't happen. If I don't truly want it, my body won't fight as hard as it can. I never understood how important it was to stay focused during my warm-up, how important it is to think positive thoughts, to feel what I'm doing.

Finally, I have discovered I can get my warm-up done without constantly looking around me, without watching random people walk by, without thinking about all the homework I needed to do or the things that were going on in my personal life. I can just put my music on and do what I felt my body needs to do.

That's how I've found my perfect warm-up. That's how I've realized humans get stuck in routines and sometimes the best thing we can do is simply adjust, slightly. Not just in bike racing, but in life.

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