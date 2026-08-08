'I lost all respect for them’ – Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney accuses Demi Vollering's teammate Célia Gery of lack of 'fair play' after Tour de France Femmes stage 8

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The Canyon-SRAM rider finished third on the stage and lost the race leader's yellow jersey with one stage remaining

Race leader Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney confronts Celia Gery (FDJ-Suez) after stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes
Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney confronts Célia Gery after stage 8 in Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney lost the overall lead of the Tour de France Femmes on Saturday, finishing third behind Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ), who takes the overall lead.

But as the Canyon-SRAM rider sat on the ground over the finish line in Nice, she accused her rivals of riding her into the barrier to prevent her taking up the chase.

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Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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