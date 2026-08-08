'I lost all respect for them’ – Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney accuses Demi Vollering's teammate Célia Gery of lack of 'fair play' after Tour de France Femmes stage 8

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney lost the overall lead of the Tour de France Femmes on Saturday, finishing third behind Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ), who takes the overall lead.

But as the Canyon-SRAM rider sat on the ground over the finish line in Nice, she accused her rivals of riding her into the barrier to prevent her taking up the chase.

Though many had expected Saturday’s stage between Sisteron and Nice to conclude with a bunch sprint, two late climbs gave the GC riders opportunities to gain time.

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Having lost time to Niewiadoma-Phinney on stage 7 to Mont Ventoux, Vollering was sure to try something on the steepest of slopes, and with 6.3km to go she attacked on the short, very steep ascent of the Chemin de l'Arieta just after the day's final categorised climb.

This proved to be her launching pad, and the Dutch rider eventually won the stage, 17 seconds ahead of third-placed Niewiadoma-Phinney, inheriting the race lead, with an eight-second advantage before Sunday’s final stage.

Niewiadoma-Phinney was uncharacteristically unhappy with the result, however.

"I definitely thought they would do something; they always have a plan, so I wasn’t surprised," she told reporters when asked if she was expecting an attack," she said.

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"I was super annoyed at the beginning of the climb because [Célia] Gery on purpose just blocked me into the barriers where I had to stop pedalling.

"So I feel like if they want to compete, they should compete fair play and not look to block me into the barriers, because I felt like it is so childish and honestly I lost all respect for them for that."

Niewiadoma-Phinney was later seen trying to speak with Géry, who was herself being interviewed by the press.

"Why did you do that? Why did you close me to the barriers? Was it part of the plan?" she was heard to say before walking away with team staff.

Cyclingnews understands the incident was raised with the race jury but no action was taken against Gery by the officials.

The moment we all wanted to see between Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney and Célia Gery 👀 pic.twitter.com/W9phM7H0mdAugust 8, 2026

The moment we all wanted to see between Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney and Célia Gery 👀 pic.twitter.com/W9phM7H0mdAugust 8, 2026