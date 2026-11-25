Just as Rory Townsend was ramping up into 2026 with his new team, Unibet Rose Rockets, a crash and broken tibia at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne brought his Classics calendar to a close. Also undone instantly were his Giro d'Italia targets, and the fallout extended further.

"In my rush to get back – I wanted to be in top shape ready for Nationals – I probably rushed things maybe a little bit and that then also had a knock-on effect. Then becoming a father meant I had a bit more time off," Townsend told Cyclingnews ahead of stage 5 of Le Tour de Langkawi, which was his return race after becoming a father.

"So it's been a bit of a broken-up season, which has been difficult."

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

The challenges of a disrupted season follow from a year where the rider pulled off the biggest victory of his career to date, winning the WorldTour-ranked ADAC Cyclassics Hamburg after just surviving from the early break.

This year, however, has been one where the wins were missing and the only podium was an Irish road title defence that left him second, and having to hand over the treasured jersey of the national champion.

"The hard thing is coming to a race and not knowing what your body's going to offer you," said Townsend. "I find that really difficult, to be honest, because you can train at home and things can feel good, and you convince yourself that you're going to be all right, but it's really the hope that kills you."

Even though the year had its challenges, hope and positivity about his evolving place in the world of cycling don't seem to be lacking for the 31-year-old Townsend. The rider, who seems to have found himself happily at home in the growing ProTeam, of Unibet Rose Rockets, has been adapting in 2026.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I found other ways to make myself useful, if you like," said Townsend of his season of uncertain form. "We have a lot of young guys here. I've kind of found my role a little bit different in looking after them rather than just looking after myself, and that's very rewarding in itself as well."

In fact, Townsend had been working for sprinter Ronan Augé through the earlier stages of Le Tour de Langkawi, who twice came fourth, but the day after we spoke to him then had to change tactics after the 22-year-old sadly had a terrible crash. The severe injuries Augé suffered included multiple broken bones, a collapsed lung and a damaged facial nerve, but the team was not giving up despite the disturbing turn.

Townsend added another fourth-place stage finish on stage 6, and there was also a top five overall with 23-year-old Elvind Broholt Fougner and 10th for 24-year-old Cedrik Bakke Christophersen.

That pattern of lows and highs the team rode through at Le Tour de Langkawi was also evident in Townsend's year, as while the rider says in 2026 he had "not quite found my level again" it's clear that he found his place. Townsend explained that he was now finding considerable satisfaction in taking a leadership role in a team environment that feels "focused on the human rather than the athlete".

"I do really enjoy working with these lads, especially because I mean they're always super grateful," he said. "They really listen and they want to learn, they constantly ask questions, and that's quite invigorating."

That role is something Townsend looks to carry into 2027, when he hopes to move beyond what he described as "a season of resets", so he can once again put his best foot forward. In aid of that, the rider who was married in the off-season last year, was planning on only a short off-season break this time.

"It will then be quite a bit of work to try and get back to that best kind of feeling on the bike, but definitely with an eye on working for the team more than working for myself, like I have done previously," said Townsend.

"Because I think with the talent that we have here, and the level where I think that these boys can reach, they have a much higher ceiling than I have so that is, from my perspective at least, the best way that I can serve this team."

There is, however, one big target of his own that seems likely to hold firm through the season ahead and beyond. "To win the next national champs is always my goal," said the 2025 and 2022 Irish champion with a laugh.

The road season might be at an end, but Cyclingnews isn't slowing down. Subscribe for unlimited access to our comprehensive news coverage, industry-leading CN Labs testing, expert columnists, and so much more. Plus, the Cyclingnews app means you can stay up-to-date wherever you go! Join today.